As Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. gears up to start the pivotal phase III study of CPI-0610 in myelofibrosis (MF), Wall Street is mulling how likely are the stars to align for the Cambridge, Mass.-based company with its small-molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) proteins.

The drug already has gained plenty of notice. In December at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) meeting, Constellation offered data from the phase II effort called Manifest in MF, testing CPI-0610 when combined with JAK inhibitor Jakafi (ruxolitinib) from Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del. Findings from the experiment were updated in June at the European Hematology Association (EHA) annual get-together. H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein said in a report that the update at EHA “continues to support” the combo, and CPI-0610’s hematologic effects “should significantly extend and expand [Jakafi’s] clinical utility in the future.” Incyte won its first approval for Jakafi to treat MF in November 2011. Added to the label in late 2014 was polycythemia vera (PV), and in May of last year regulators gave their blessing to the compound for acute graft-vs.-host disease.

Constellation’s phase III study, called Manifest-2, is designed to include 310 JAK inhibitor-naïve patients with advanced primary MF, post-essential-thrombocythemia MF or post-PV MF. Patients will be randomized 1-to-1 to CPI-0610 plus Jakafi or placebo plus Jakafi. The primary endpoint will be spleen volume reduction at 24 weeks (SVR), and the key secondary endpoint will be Total Symptom Score (TSS) measured by Myelofibrosis Symptom Assessment Form version 4.0 at 24 weeks. CEO Jigar Raythatha, during an Aug. 5 conference call with investors, said that “based on the discussion that we have [had with the FDA], we feel pretty comfortable that one study is sufficient” to submit for approval if the data turn out positive. Dosing in Manifest-2 will be similar to the phase II study, with CPI-0610 administered at 125 mg once daily. Jakafi will be given at 5 mg below the labeled dose in the first cycle followed by the labeled dose starting at the second cycle.

In the phase II trial, combo therapy caused reduced platelet counts, which led to backing off the Jakafi dose. The phase III experiment will be titrated similarly, so the possibility arises that patients in the Jakafi-only arm could end up with higher doses and skew the results against the paired therapies. Although Fein and others are keeping the faith, Oppenheimer’s Jay Olson brought up the potential dosing Catch-22 in his coverage of Constellation.

Jakafi’s label recommends a starting dose of 20 mg for MF patients with >200 x 109/L platelet count. The first doses are lowered to 15 mg and 5 mg for MF patients with 100-200 x 109/L and 50-100 x 109/L platelet count, respectively. Jakafi dose reduction or interruption would be triggered if patients have significant reductions of platelet counts during the course of treatment. BET inhibitors are known to suppress platelets.

Geron also nearing phase III

According to the phase II study design, patients were eligible to take 15 mg of Jakafi if their platelet count was >200 x 109/L. The baseline demographics for the primary endpoint evaluable population (n=30) showed a median of 350.5 x 109/L platelet count. Patients’ individual baseline platelet count characterization confirmed that only a few patients had less than 200 x 109/L platelet count, “suggesting that the majority of patients received 15 mg at the start of the trial,” Olson wrote in a Sept. 7 report. “However, the reported median Jakafi dose prior to week 24 was 10 mg, meaning most patients experienced ruxolitinib dose reduction likely triggered by significant decreases of platelet cells.” It’s true that Jakafi also causes platelet counts to dip, though the degree is “less pronounced vs. [the combo], by our estimates. As a reference, 15 mg and 20 mg twice per day of Jakafi caused about 25% and about 40% reduction of platelet count, respectively, at week 4 from the COMFORT-I study.” That phase III experiment enrolled 309 patients and results were first posted at the start of 2012. Olson also pointed to the interim ASH data, which involved 15 patients on greater than 12 weeks of treatment. “We observed significant reductions (many had more than 50%) of platelet counts at week 3/4. In fact, Constellation reported that 40% of patients had Jakafi dose reduction at the interim data update, and the median dose was already 10 mg at week 12.” He downgraded his rating from outperform to perform, and trimmed his probability of success for CPI-0610 from 60% to 25%.

Cowen analyst Marc Frahm, like Fein, was upbeat about Constellation in his early August report, noting that the phase III MF trial protocol includes a mechanism for re-sizing to ensure the study has enough power to detect differences in the SVR and TSS. He estimated the study will take “a couple of years” to finish, and modeled CPI-0610 launching in late 2023. Also on board is Brookline’s Leah Rush Cann, who started coverage in early September with a buy rating and $33 price target. With a 52-week high of $59.49 and low of $6.01, shares (NASDAQ:CNST) closed Sept. 10 at $21.74, up 88 cents.

Another firm marching ahead in MF is Foster City, Calif.-based Geron Corp., which has a phase III planned with telomerase inhibitor imetelstat. Geron expects to engage more than 150 sites across North America, South America, Europe and Asia to participate in the global push against high-risk, refractory disease. Open for screening and enrollment in the first quarter of 2021, the trial should complete sign-ups in the second half of 2022 and undergo an interim analysis in the first half of 2023. The final analysis is expected in the first half of 2024. The drug is already in phase III testing for lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and has completed a phase II study in intermediate-2 or high-risk MF.