The U.S. FDA has been easing gently down the road of real-world evidence (RWE) in regulatory decision-making, and the case of the Watchman left atrial appendage device is instructive in this regard. Robert Shipley, of Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), said on webinar hosted by the Advanced Medical Technology Association that the FDA changed gears and agreed to a registry for a post-approval study for the first generation Watchman, but added that the use of registry data and other RWE for approval of a next-generation device is as yet more aspirational than practicable.

Shipley, an interventional cardiology fellow at Marlborough, Mass.-based BSX, said the National Cardiovascular Data Registry (NCDR) for left atrial appendage closure devices was able to amass a large volume of data in part because of the sheer volume of atrial fibrillation (AF) in the U.S. Shipley noted that roughly 6 million in the U.S. suffer from AF, a number expected to double over the next three decades. Add to that the fact that closure of the left atrial appendage is often accompanied by cessation of oral anticoagulants within 45 days, and the market for these devices is easy to comprehend.

Shipley reminded attendees that the Watchman device, acquired by BSX when it bought out Atritech Inc., in 2011, appeared at an FDA advisory committee on three occasions. The pilot study for the Watchman was enrolled in 2002, but the FDA would not approve the device until 13 years later. One of the early concerns voiced by the FDA was that interventionalists not involved in the pivotal study would not be able to implant the device successfully, forcing enrollment of a second randomized, controlled trial (RCT) to address this and other considerations, the PREVAIL study of 2010.

Watchman PAS enrollment doubled expectations

However, Shipley said the post-approval study (PAS) for the Watchman was a non-randomized trial, while the study of the Watchman FLX was also a non-RCT, and the PAS for the FLX will use real-world evidence (RWE). The PAS for the first-generation Watchman was initially planned as a five-year prospective, single-arm study to enroll 1,000, but Shipley noted that this study ultimately enrolled twice that number.

The February 2016 Medicare national coverage determination included a coverage with evidence development (CED) requirement, a mandate that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said could be handled via a registry to follow enrollees for four years. CMS approved the use of the NCDR, a move supported by the American College of Cardiology, one of the medical societies that administers the NCDR.

Patient data are directly transferred to the NCDR for the first 24 months of a patient’s involvement in the Watchman CED, after which the CMS will fill out the data for each patient. Shipley said the agreement with the CMS calls for comparative data to be filed with the NCDR. After hearing from CMS about its interest in a CED requirement, officials with BSX revisited the PAS with the FDA, Shipley said, adding that BSX’s first proposal for a PAS was not adequate for the FDA’s purposes. The FDA’s original requirement would have stipulated that the sponsor obtain informed consent from enrollees, a requirement not seen in the NCDR registry. The FDA eventually relented on the consent issue, and thus what began as a prospective study ended up as a surveillance mechanism, albeit a robust surveillance mechanism.

There are nested analyses within the study plan, but the most recent reports indicated that the safety metric was easily met, with an adverse event rate of 1.5, a statistically significant improvement over the agreed-upon rate of 3.4. However, Shipley observed that the patients whose data appear in the registry are the highest risk patients appearing in any U.S. study or registry data depository for LACC to date, including the risk for stroke. Thus, the real-world nature of registry studies can yield significantly different numbers than an RCT, but Shipley said the NCDR registry has nonetheless “been an extremely useful tool for meeting CMS and FDA post-approval study requirements and providing meaningful data for the scientific community.”

Shipley said BSX has used registries to replace the more expensive RCT for purposes such as expansion of labeled indications for an existing device approval, as well as to update a device’s instruction for use statement. BSX hopes that a registry study may one day “be used to obtain approval for a next-generation device,” he said, a hope that may rely on further advances in the National Evaluation System for health Technology (NEST).

RWE often offers ‘messy data’

Heather Colvin, director of evidence and outcomes policy at Johnson & Johnson, of New Brunswick, N.J., said registries are not the only third-party source of RWE. “Real-world evidence is not simple; it’s messy data,” she said, and thus the sponsor must assess the appropriateness of a data source.

A number of data buckets exist, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. Colvin said electronic health records (EHRs) and claims data offer real-time information as well as a larger volume of patients/users than is commonly available via traditional trials.

A new device or diagnostic might not populate some sources of data in sufficient numbers to be useful as a source of RWE, and so insurance claims won’t be a good source for each and every device on the market. Insurance claims typically don’t offer information on the device identifier, nor do they usually identify the surgeon, should the device require surgical implantation. Conversely, EHR data might not yield the sheer volume of data that claims provide, but they are more likely to include a device identifier as well as the identity of the surgeon who performed any related procedures, Colvin said.

“We’re getting more granularity from some of these data sources than we have in the past,” Colvin said, in part thanks to the update from ICD-9 to ICD-10, the latter of which offers far many more codes describing a bone fracture, for instance. Some products do not appear in claims data or in EHR entries, but supply chain data can be used to fill in the blanks in some of these circumstances.

Colvin said collaboration will become increasingly important in the years ahead if real-world sources are to play an expanded role regulatory decision-making. One example of this is the NEST program, operated by the Medical Device Innovation Consortium. Colvin said the NEST program includes a number of clinical site operators, including 291 specialty clinics, and that one of the objectives of the NEST program is to create a community of experts that “can look at these real-world data sources to advance both the data quality and the methods that can be applied.”

At present, NEST covers more than 140 million lives, and is onboarding even more clinical sites. There are several test cases underway, but Colvin said that using data from these clinical sites is not as simple as going in and extracting the data. Those data have to be evaluated for appropriateness for the intended purpose, but Colvin cautioned against assumptions about the data. “If you’ve looked at one EHR system, you’ve looked at one EHR system,” she said, adding that vendor systems can be modified by the client health care site, thus adding another layer of complexity to the data harvesting task.

“Manage your expectations,” Colvin said, adding that “you need to go back once you’ve pulled that information and make sure it’s actually accurate,” given that a single hospital stay can generate a number of ICD codes. A device maker will have to have developed relationships with its clinical partners that allow the device maker to request information about that clinical site’s workflow and standard of care so that the codes used for admission to the hospital can be sorted out for identification of the index code for that admission.