Company Product Description Indication Status

ADC Therapeutics SA, of Lausanne, Switzerland Camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301, Cami) Anti-CD25 targeted therapy Advanced solid tumors Preliminary phase Ib data indicate treatment is associated with clinically relevant modulation of immune cells, both in circulation and in tumor tissue, with mild to moderate inter-patient variability in tumor tissue; increases in soluble CD25 and cytokines in serum post-dosing followed similar pattern to increases in CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, suggesting increase in activated lymphocytes; changes in lymphocyte subpopulations in blood resulted in dose-related increase in effector T-cell to regulatory T-cell ratio

Amunix Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Mountain View, Calif. AMX-818 and EGFR-XPAT T-cell engager targeting HER2 and T-cell engager targeting EGFR Cancer Preclinical data showed XPAT technology can improve the toxicity profile of T-cell engagers while maintaining potency against solid tumors; in vitro, protease-activated XPATs showed potent cytotoxic activity against tumor cell lines with EC50s in the single-digit pM range; in established xenograft models, both induced complete tumor regressions with efficacious doses within an order of magnitude of the unmasked (active) T-cell engager; EGFR-XPAT showed strong in vitro cytotoxicity in a KRAS-mutant and BRAF-mutant setting, as well as potent in vivo antitumor xenograft activity in a BRAF mutant background

Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) TRK fusion inhibitor Non-primary CNS TRK fusion cancer Expanded dataset of 175 patients (116 adults and 59 pediatric) showed investigator-assessed overall response rate of 78%, with 19% (n=33) complete responses, 59% (n=103) partial responses and 13% (n=23) with stable disease; ORR in 14 patients with CNS metastases was 71%; all responses were partial responses

Bayer AG, of Leverkusen, Germany Vitrakvi (larotrectinib) TRK fusion inhibitor Lung and thyroid cancers Subanalysis of 14 adult heavily pretreated patients with metastatic lung cancer harboring NTRK gene fusion showed objective response rate of 71% with an additional year of follow-up, with 7% complete responses, 64% partial responses and 21% with stable diseases; for patients with CNS metastases, ORR was 57%; at median follow-up of 12.9 months, median duration of response was not estimable and median progression-free survival not reached as of 14.6 months

Blueprint Medicines Corp., of Cambridge, Mass. BLU-945 EGFR inhibitor EGFR-mutated non-small-cell lung cancer Preclinical data showed drug potently and selectively inhibited triple-mutant EGFR harboring the most common on-target resistance mutations to standard treatments; demonstrated greater than 900-fold selectivity over wild-type EGFR; robust antitumor activity in triple-mutant EGFR cell line-derived and patient-derived xenograft models of triple-mutant EGFR NSCLC

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab) and Yervoy (ipilimumab) Anti-PD-1 antibody and anti-CTLA4 antibody Advanced renal cell carcinoma Follow-up data from phase III Checkmate-214 trial showed median overall survival was 48.1 months for intermediate- and poor-risk patients treated with combination vs. 26.6 months for sunitinib; dual immunotherapy combination demonstrated 4-year OS rate of 50%, compared to 35.8% with sunitinib; continued to show numerically higher objective response rate vs. sunitinib (65% vs. 50%); consistent with 42-month analysis, 10% of patients in combo achieved complete response vs. 1% on sunitinib; median duration of response not reached vs. 19.7 months for sunitinib

Cardiff Oncology Inc., of San Diego Onvansertib Polo-like kinase 1 inhibitor KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer Phase Ib/II data showed 10 of 11 patients (91%) achieved disease control, with only 1 patient progressing in <6 months while on treatment; 5 (45%) achieved partial response (PR); 8 of 11 (73%) demonstrated durable response ranging from 6 to >12 months, and 4 patients remain on treatment; biomarker analysis showed all 5 PRs were associated with different KRAS mutation variants, including the 3 most common that comprise nearly 80% of mutations in CRC

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc., of New York Cosibelimab Anti-PD-L1 antibody Advanced cancers Updated interim phase I data showed 51.4% objective response rate and 13.5% complete response rate, which is nearly double the complete response rate observed at the time of previous analysis; median duration of response not yet reached, with 84.2% of responses ongoing, with longest duration at 24 months; 91.7% of eligible responses have duration of more than 6 months

Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, Colo. FAP-2286 Peptide-targeted radionuclide therapy to fibroblast activation protein Cancer Preclinical data showed drug potently and selectively binds FAP, with antitumor activity observed in FAP-expressing tumor models

Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, Colo. Lucitanib Tyrosine kinase inhibitor Advanced solid tumors Phase Ib data from phase Ib/II Lio-1 study identified recommended oral starting dose of 6 mg once daily, to be given in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.) at a fixed dose of 480 mg intravenously once every 28 days; among 15 evaluable patients, 1 had confirmed response, 1 had confirmed partial response, 10 had stable disease and 3 had progressive disease

Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, Colo. Rubraca (rucaparib) PARP inhibitor Advanced solid tumors Initial data from phase Ib/II Seastar study in combination with Trodelvy (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy, Immunomedics Inc.) showed antitumor activity, including in patients with prior PARP inhibitor exposure and without a deleterious homologous recombination repair gene mutation; all patients had best response of stable disease or better, including 3 with confirmed partial response

Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, Colo. Rubraca (rucaparib) PARP inhibitor Metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer Pharmacokinetic analyses from the pivotal Triton2 study suggest no difference in Rubraca PK in men with mCRPC and women with ovarian cancer; data and exposure and safety/efficacy correlations using data from the Triton2 study support use of Rubraca in eligible mCRPC patients with a starting dose of 600 mg twice daily

Clovis Oncology Inc., of Boulder, Colo. Rubraca (rucaparib) PARP inhibitor Recurrent ovarian cancer New safety analyses form pivotal Ariel3 study showed after 2 years of follow-up, safety profile remains consistent with previous reports, with no new safety signals identified

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Burlingame, Calif., and Genentech Inc., of South San Francisco, a member of the Roche Group Ciforadenant and atezolizumab Small-molecule inhibitor of A2A receptor and monoclonal antibody targeting PD-L1 Non-small-cell lung cancer Results from Morpheus phase Ib/II study showed of 11 patients with response assessment, 1 achieved long-term ongoing partial response of 13+ months and 6 had long-term stable disease, including 1 ongoing SD of 15+ months; median overall survival was 11.5 months in combo arm vs. 9.4 months in control arm

Cullinan Pearl, of Cambridge, Mass., a Cullinan Oncology co. CLN-081 EGFR tyrosine kinase receptor inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Data from ongoing phase I/IIa trial in heavily pretreated patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-mutant NSCLC, 6 of 17 evaluable patients experienced objective response, including 2 with confirmed partial response, 3 with ongoing partial responses not yet reaching confirmatory scan and 1 with unconfirmed partial response; among 11 remaining response evaluable patients with a best response of stable disease, change in target lesions ranged from +3% to -21%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Rebastinib Selective TIE2 inhibitor Advanced or metastatic platinum-resistant ovarian cancer Data from expansion cohort of part 2 of phase Ib/II study in combination with carboplatin showed 9 of 24 patients had partial responses and 12 had stable disease, for an objective response rate of 38% and a clinical benefit rate per RECIST v1.1 of 88% at 8 weeks; median treatment duration was 4.2 months; CA-125 response occurred in 10 of 17 (59%) evaluable patients

Genocea Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. GEN-009 Neoantigen vaccine Advanced cancers Data from part B of ongoing phase I/IIa trial confirm previously disclosed findings, with tumor reduction or stable outcomes for all 5 patients, including 3 RECIST-criteria changes in tumor size (2 PR, 1 CR) after vaccination and likely attributable to GEN-009; new results continue to suggest GEN-009 vaccination could be used in conjunction with checkpoint inhibitor-based therapies; 100% of patients had neoantigen-specific responses elicited by vaccination, in some cases with evidence of epitope spread

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego, and Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Tecentriq (atezolizumab) using Enhanze technology Anti-PD-L1 antibody for subcutaneous administration Locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer Data from part 1 of phase Ib study showed atezolizumab using Enhanze was well-tolerated, provided similar exposure as atezolizumab I.V. and results support further development in IMscin001 part 2, a confirmatory phase III study

Immunicum AB, of Stockholm Ilixadencel Off-the-shelf cell-based immune primer Cancer Preclinical data demonstrated mice treated in combination with anti-CTLA4 showed a stronger antitumor response as compared to animals treated with anti-PD-1 and anti-CTLA4; when combined with anti-VEGF, anti-CTLA4 or anti-CTLA4 and anti-PD1, drug enabled complete responses in a colon carcinoma tumor model (CT26) in mice

Immunogen Inc., of Waltham, Mass. Mirvetuximab soravtansine Antibody-drug conjugate comprising FRα-binding antibody, cleavable linker and tubulin-targeting agent DM4 FRα-positive recurrent, platinum-sensitive ovarian cancer Final data from phase Ib Forward II triplet cohort with carboplatin and Avastin (bevacizumab, Roche Holding AG) showed, in 41 patients with median or high levels of FRα who have received up to 2 prior lines of therapy, confirmed overall response rate was 83%, with median duration of response of 10.9 months and median progression-free survival of 12.8 months

Mersana Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. XMT-1536 Antibody-drug conjugate targeting NaPi2b Ovarian cancer Updated interim data from ovarian cancer cohort of phase I expansion study, which included heavily pretreated patients, showed continued significant antitumor activity in platinum-resistant and platinum-refractory ovarian cancer and in ovarian cancer previously treated with bevacizumab, PARP inhibitors, or both; of 29 evaluable patients, 2 (7%) achieved confirmed complete responses and 8 (28%) achieved confirmed partial responses for objective response rate of 34%; 13/29 (45%) achieved stable disease; disease control rate was 23/29 (79%)

Noxxon Pharma NV, of Berlin NOX-A12 CXCL12 inhibitor Microsatellite-stable, metastatic colorectal or pancreatic cancer Phase I/II data showed combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) resulted in stable disease in 25% of patients, and prolonged time on treatment vs. prior therapy for 35% of patients; overall survival was 39% at 6 months and 20% at 12 months; 3 of stable disease patients (15% of the starting study population) survived for more than a year

Oryzon Genomics SA, of Madrid, Spain Iadademstat Lysine specific histone demethylase 1 inhibitor Small-cell lung cancer Pre-final data from phase II Clepsidra trial in relapsed extensive SCLC showed combination with carboplatin-etoposide resulted in objective response rate of 40% (4 partial remissions in 10 patients) and a mean duration of response of 4.5 months; long-lasting stable disease (>4 months) was reported in 2 patients, yielding an average composite clinical benefit rate of 60%

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. VBI-1901 Cancer vaccine immunotherapeutic Recurrent glioblastoma Additional biomarker data from ongoing phase I/IIa study suggest drug is able to induce a CMV antigen-specific immune response to target broader set of CMV antigens beyond what is expressed in VBI-1901, as assessed by HLA analysis and functional T-cell assays