LONDON – Lava Therapeutics BV has raised $83 million in a series C round, enabling it to begin clinical trials of its bispecific gamma-delta T-cell engager technology, in both a hematologic and a solid tumor indication in 2021.

That will be a critical test of the novel approach Lava is taking to exploit what is the largely untapped ability of gamma-delta T cells to work across innate and adaptive arms of the immune system.

While others are working on delivering the cells as cell immunotherapies, Lava’s bispecific antibodies are designed to activate endogenous gamma9-delta2 T cells. The aim is to engage non-peptide phosphoantigens that are expressed at high levels on tumor cells, promoting tumor cell killing, secretion of proinflammatory cytokines and tumor infiltration.

Following on from that innate immune response, gamma9-delta2 T cells can act as antigen-presenting cells, priming an adaptive immune response.

“They bridge the immune and adaptive response. You get an immediate response and then the response matures into a deep and durable immune response,” said Stephen Hurly, CEO. “It’s really a cascade response,” he told BioWorld.

In preclinical research, Lava’s scientific founder and chief scientific officer, Hans van der Vliet, has shown it is possible to simultaneously target gamma9-delta2 T cells and EGFR antigens that are expressed on a range of tumors, including glioblastoma, lung, anal, and head and neck cancers. The bispecific construct induced gamma9-delta2 T-cell activation and tumor cell lysis in both in vitro and in vivo mouse xenograft models.

Those findings formed the foundations for the series B round in May 2018, when Utrecht, the Netherlands-based Lava raised $18.8 million. That followed on from a modest €1 million (US$1.2 million) in the seed/series A round after the company was spun out of the Amsterdam University Medical Center in 2016.

The series C attracted leading investors Novo Ventures and the venture arm of Sanofi SA, Sanofi Ventures, to co-lead the round. Other new backers are Redmile Group, Ysios Capital and BB Pureos Bioventures.

Versant, Gilde Healthcare and MRL Ventures Fund, the venture arm of Merck & Co. Inc., which co-led the series B, all followed on.

“We are ecstatic to have attracted such a strong group of investors,” said Hurly. “We had interest from investors we did not have room for….Everyone was cut back from what they wanted to contribute,” he said.

Since raising the series B, Lava has invested in building the platform for engineering its antibodies and has “got CMC and GMP work well on the way,” Hurly said.

Despite being in the run up to the clinic, with many things happening in parallel, COVID-19 restrictions have not held up progress. Lava has identified the primary locations for its trials, along with back-up sites.

With the new funding, the two lead programs will advance to clinical proof of concept and follow-on programs will be moved toward the clinic. “The money gets us at least three years,” Hurly said.

Lava expects its tactic of priming endogenous cells will have advantages over gamma-delta cell therapy. “While I wish everyone in the gamma-delta space success, we think the bispecific approach has advantages,” said Hurly.

Those include circumventing T-cell exhaustion and avoiding the costs and complications of autologous therapies.

In addition, targeting gamma-delta T cells through the conserved Vgamma9-Vdelta2 T-cell receptor that occurs on tumors but not healthy cells will generate a tumor-dependent response and avoid generalized T-cell activation that induces cytokine storms.

That approach of targeting a specific receptor on endogenous cells will allow Lava “to focus on the key advantages of gamma-delta T cells,” Hurly said.

Although not yet in the clinic, Lava’s technology has been validated in a research and licensing agreement with Janssen Biotech, signed in May 2020, in which Lava is discovering and developing bispecific antibodies against gamma-delta T-cell targets nominated by Janssen. No financial details have been disclosed.

Janssen previously axed duvortuxizumab, a bispecific antibody targeting CD19 and CD3 antigens, which it was developing with Macrogenics Inc., after patients experienced neurotoxicity in phase I. Neurotoxicity also has occurred, though been manageable, with other CD3-targeted immunotherapies.

CD3-targeted therapies “are way ahead with respect to the clinic … But they’ve seen challenges with respect to safety,” said Hurly. The preclinical data indicate targeting the Vgamma9-Vdelta2 T-cell receptor will not provoke cytokine storms.

“We don’t have that problem,” Hurly said. “The Janssen collaboration is a direct result of that.”