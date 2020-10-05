Sleep apnea treatment reduces heart problems in prediabetic patients

Continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) treatment at night can lower daytime resting heart rates in patients with prediabetes who have obstructive sleep apnea, thereby reducing their risk of cardiovascular disease. That’s according to research published Oct. 1, 2020, in the Journal of the American Heart Association, that could help the 1 billion people worldwide with obstructive sleep apnea, in whom the prevalence of prediabetes and diabetes exceeds 60%. Furthermore, many patients with obstructive sleep apnea remain undiagnosed. To help these patients, a randomized, controlled trial assessed people with prediabetes. Those who used CPAP treatment for two weeks had a drop in their resting heart rate by four to five beats per minute vs. those who received placebo. In addition, with optimal CPAP treatment, their heart rates were lower during the day, too. "That's significant," explained Esra Tasali, director of the Sleep Research Center at the University of Chicago Medicine, as a drop of even one beat per minute in resting heart rate can lower the mortality rate and future risk of developing cardiovascular disease.

Rats help in assessment of baroreflex

Scientists long have investigated how the body maintains blood pressure but still have the same ideas they did 100 years ago. Now, a paper discusses a newly observed phenomenon in the way blood pressure is maintained in certain rats. Researchers hypothesized that the stiffening in the arteries causes a neural defect, decreasing the ability of the baroreflex to detect arterial stretching and reduce pressure accordingly. While measuring this effect in rats, researchers observed that the baroreflex appeared to switch on and off for up to five to 10 minutes at a time. Of note, spontaneously hypertensive rats appeared to have more time with the reflex turned off. The research team, led by Daniel Beard, the Carl J. Wiggers Collegiate Professor of Cardiovascular Physiology at the University of Michigan Medical School, could predict which animals would be hypertensive by the pattern of this baroreflex behavior. Next, the team hopes to determine why the baroreflex turns on and off in rats and whether the phenomenon exists in humans. This “could give us clues about what therapies people may or may not respond to,” Beard said. Their findings appeared Oct. 2, 2020, in JCI Insight.

In utero 4D imaging of baby hearts could help diagnose congenital heart disease

Researchers at the King's College London have developed a way to help detect congenital heart disease (CHD) in utero via magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). It corrects motion to present 4D visualizations of the heart, depicting major vessels and blood flow circulation. The method could serve as a tool for aiding in diagnosis when conventional methods like ultrasound might fail, permitting researchers to look at the fetal heart in four dimensions. Unlike with adult patients, infant images still are in 3D; however, these change through time as the heart beats. Tom Roberts, from King's College London, said the 4D volumes are achieved by stitching them together using mathematical motion-correction techniques and models. "The great thing about MRI is that it can offer really detailed, high-resolution images of the fetal heart. We can use MRI for looking at the tiny vessels in the fetal heart, which may be no more than 5 mm wide." Roberts expressed hope that the research will lead to improved care for babies born with CHD. "If CHD is detected prior to birth, then doctors can prepare appropriate care immediately at birth, which can sometimes be life-saving. It also gives parents advance time to prepare, when otherwise the CHD might have been discovered at birth, which can be very stressful," he added. The work was published Oct. 5, 2020, in Nature Communications.