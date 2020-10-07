As expected, weight mitigation and opioid-related risks turned up as the main concerns in briefing documents for the joint advisory panel meeting Oct. 9 to mull the approvability of Alkermes plc’s ALKS-3831.

An oral, once-daily atypical antipsychotic candidate for adults with schizophrenia and for adults with bipolar I disorder, the drug consists of new molecular entity samidorphan – an opioid antagonist – formulated in a two-layer tablet with the established antipsychotic agent olanzapine.

Regulators want to make certain that samidorphan meaningfully lessens olanzapine-associated weight gain, and that the labeling is tight enough to reduce the risks related to samidorphan’s mechanism of action. Evercore ISI analyst Umer Raffat, like others, in a report called the documents “fairly benign,” though he highlighted the question of whether opioid use by ALKS-3831 patients might lead to withdrawal symptoms or an opioid overdose.

Other matters for consideration by the Psychopharmacologic Drugs Advisory Committee and the Drug Safety and Risk Management Advisory Committee relate to safety, and whether panelists believe more data might be needed from Dublin-based Alkermes. “Opioid use was an exclusion criterion for ALKS-3831 clinical studies by way of history, drug screens, and ascertainment of concomitant medications,” the briefing documents note. “Therefore, assessment for opioid withdrawal, inadequate analgesia, and opioid overdose was limited; however, the potential for these adverse safety outcomes in post-market settings of use warrants consideration.”

Ahead of the documents’ release, Raffat said in a report that “from a commercial perspective, the bipolar indication may increase target market by 50%-plus. This is key,” especially considering that Alkermes is asking for the bipolar indication based on pharmacokinetic data which, “in and of itself, that doesn’t sound like a strong case,” but the company has said no issues with adding bipolar to the label have surfaced.

Raffat also pointed to samidorphan’s abuse potential. “I feel that Street hasn’t thought about this much,” he said, observing that the drug “metabolizes into two major metabolites, one of which is a mu opioid receptor agonist and the other is an agonist at mu, kappa, delta opioid receptors.” The second metabolite “also has an accumulation effect after seven-plus days of dosing, and exposure can start to equal the parent itself,” he said.

The documents took up opioid use by people with bipolar disorder. “Considering the estimated prevalence of nonmedical opioid use (3.6%) or opioid use disorder (0.7%) in the general U.S. population, we estimate that the percentage of individuals with bipolar disorder who use opioids nonmedically in a given year may be greater than 5%, and the percentage of individuals with bipolar disorder who have an opioid use disorder may be in the range of 1-3%, depending on other characteristics of the patient population.” But there are “no current, direct data on the prevalence of opioid use disorder among those with bipolar disorder, likely due to the challenging nature of this population to study and lack of reliable measures (i.e., claims-based algorithms) of opioid use disorder that can be linked to these diagnoses.”

Potential opioid-users REMS

Raffat said that, “considering how few adcoms are being held these days, I thought these briefing documents would really push back on some key issues,” but it didn’t happen to any great extent in the documents. J.P. Morgan’s Cory Kasimov found “no real surprises. On the efficacy front, the [FDA] encouragingly recognizes ALKS-3831’s weight mitigation (even when pressure-testing Alkermes’ imputation analysis) within the purported 5-10% range that is associated with improved health outcomes in the obese (and, by proxy, a 5-10% gain is associated with deleterious metabolic health effects).” He predicted that the lack of improvement on metabolic parameters (LDL cholesterol, triglycerides, etc.) compared to olanzapine alone – and of data supporting long-term health outcomes – will be main bones of contention. The topic appears on page 13 of the documents, where the agency asserts that, “if metabolic parameters worsen or show no improvement, then this may argue against approval in the review of the combination drug product.”

Earlier in the document, too, it’s mentioned that “a major reason for concern about weight gain with olanzapine and other second-generation antipsychotics is its relationship to metabolic syndrome. Whether mitigation of weight gain, absent a coincident improvement in metabolic parameters, would be considered clinically meaningful is the main question for the committees.” But the voting question – the first of four – for the panel doesn’t explicitly link weight gain with metabolic syndrome: “Has the applicant presented adequate evidence that samidorphan meaningfully mitigates olanzapine-associated weight gain?”

Analyst Kasimov said in a report that, “on safety, samidorphan’s opioid antagonism does seem like a real concern in opioid users, and we would imagine ALS-3831 could be contraindicated in this population, or require a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy [REMS].” Jefferies analyst Biren Amin also cited opioid withdrawal or overdose as a hazard, and agreed in his dispatch that some “REMS-like action may ease these concerns.”

Alkermes CEO Richard Pops, during the Cantor Fitzgerald Healthcare Conference in September, said that when his company filed the NDA, he expected regulators would zero in on “the clinical significance of weight mitigation, because the FDA has not approved weight mitigation agents before. There are guidances, and drugs have been developed as weight loss agents, but particularly for the division of psychiatry to have a weight mitigation aspect of an antipsychotic – that was new.” It seemed like a “reasonable basis for discussion,” he said.

After a midcycle meeting with regulators, “we were notified that they [wanted] to also include some questions about the presence of an opioid receptor antagonist in this patient population,” Pops said, which Alkermes also deemed “entirely reasonable. That's something we actually flag in the NDA ourselves.”

In August, results from the phase III trial called Enlighten-2 were published in the American Journal of Psychiatry. The six-month study evaluated the weight-gain profile of ALKS-3831 compared to olanzapine in 561 patients with stable schizophrenia. Positive top-line data from the experiment were first reported in November 2018.

Shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) closed Oct. 7 at $16.94, up 96 cents.