In Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Inmazeb (atoltivimab, maftivimab and odesivimab-ebgn), the FDA has approved its first ever treatment for the Ebola virus in pediatric and adult patients.

The approval comes more than a week before the triple-antibody cocktail’s Oct. 25 PDUFA date. It follows the FDA approved of Merck & Co. Inc.’s Ervebo, the first vaccine for the prevention of Ebola virus disease in people 18 and older in December 2019.

In November, The New England Journal of Medicine published results from the Palm trial, which the approval is based upon, in 681 patients during the ongoing outbreak in Democratic Republic of the Congo showing the triple-antibody cocktail outperforming the Zmapp (Mapp Biopharmaceutical Inc., Defyrus Inc.) control arm across multiple measures, including primary endpoint of mortality at day 28 (33.5% vs. 51.3%, p=0.002) and secondary endpoint of reduction in days until virus was undetectable in bloodstream.

That phase III Palm trial was led by the HIH and the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Institut National de Recherche Biomédicale along with contributions from several other international organizations and agencies.

Inmazeb targets glycoprotein on the Ebola virus’ surface, where it clutches the cell receptor, fusing viral and host cell membranes while the virus invades the cell. Inmazeb’s three antibodies bind to the glycoprotein so that it cannot cling to the cell and prohibit the virus’ entry.

REGN-EB3, a viral structural protein inhibitor, received priority review for its BLA in April.

In late July, Regeneron established a contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to procure REGN-EB3. The contract, contingent on FDA approval, calls for the delivery of approximately $10 million of the drug in 2021 and an average of $67 million per year for each of the next five years.

Stockpiling such a vaccine is crucial to world safety as Ebola has long been a potential bioterrorism threat, especially after 9/11. In the world of theoretical biological warfare, where the virus could be weaponized and disseminated by aerosol, Ebola virus is considered the most dangerous, with fatality rates estimated between 25% to 90%.