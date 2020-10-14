Interventions in the coronary arteries often focus entirely on the so-called culprit lesions, despite a substantial body of data suggesting that vulnerable plaques too small to qualify for treatment are associated with worse outcomes. A study blending intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS), presented at the 2020 edition of Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics, makes the argument that lipid-rich, nonobstructive lesions are responsible for most major adverse cardiac events (MACE) after percutaneous treatment, and thus call for some sort of prophylactic treatment.

Whether that treatment should be device treatment was part of the debate, with some commenters favoring medical therapy.

The Prospect II natural history study was an investigator-sponsored, multicenter trial conducted at 16 centers in northern Europe to validate the use of NIRS and IVUS to detect lipid-rich plaques that are associated with post-PCI events despite presenting no apparent obstruction to the vessel. Infraredx Inc., of Burlington, Mass., announced the study six years ago, which would use the company’s TVC imaging system.

Prospect II drew on 902 patients with elevated troponin and acute coronary syndrome (ACS) post percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). David Erlinge, of Skane University Hospital in Scania, Sweden, explained that the combination imaging was conducted on three coronary arteries, but four patients did not generate imaging and thus were not followed.

Sub-study was enrolled with Abbott’s Absorb scaffold

Of the remaining 898 patients, 182 were randomized to the BVS bioresorbable scaffold from Abbott Vascular, of Santa Clara, Calif., or to guideline directed medical therapy, thus forming the Prospect Absorb study. Prospect Absorb was embedded in Prospect II – enrollment for which ran from 2014 to 2017 – prior to the withdrawal of the Absorb vascular scaffold. The Absorb device was discontinued in 2017 because of several factors that dinged sales, including a limitation on vessel size and a difficult deployment relative to conventional drug-eluting stents.

The enrollment population in Prospect II was heavily tilted toward non-ST elevated infarction (77.8%). The imaging conducted at the start of Prospect II identified more than 3,600 non-culprit lesions for an average of roughly four per enrollee. Erlinge presented an image of a patient who he said was emblematic of the findings of Prospect II, given that there were two non-culprit lesions present in a single vessel. At 1,116 days, the patient suffered an occlusion of the affected artery, thanks to a plaque burden that occupied more than 80% of the vessel diameter.

Non-culprit lesions were defined as those with a plaque burden of less than 40%, and the study was designed to measure MACE, defined as cardiac death, myocardial infarction (MI), unstable angina, or progressive angina requiring revascularization or a demonstration of rapid lesion progression. At a median follow-up of 3.7 years, the total rate of MACE was 13.2%, and the majority of these (8.0%) was from non-culprit lesions. Another 4.3% was attributed to the Absorb device, roughly the same share as chalked up to the culprit lesion that sparked the procedure. Roughly 2.5% of the enrollees experienced MACE of indeterminate origin.

Erlinge said the majority of the MACE events were MI, adding that large plaque burden and small lumen area were among several independent predictors of MACE occurrences. He added that additional studies are needed to determine how best to improve outcomes for this patient population.

Prospect Absorb essentially served as a study of alternatives for Prospect II, limiting treatment to those with 65% plaque burden, a threshold already demonstrated to independently predict adverse events. Very few of the enrollees in Prospect Absorb’s medical management arm received PCSK9 inhibitors, which would have increased treatment cost substantially; however, patients on medical management and patients on the Absorb device were statistically nearly identical in terms of MACE. With that said, lumen area was significantly improved on the device compared with medical management.

Device therapy not seen as no-brainer

Renu Virmani, a cardiac pathologist at Radcliffe Cardiology, was among the commentators, stating, “I was a little disappointed that the event rate was only 8%” for these lesions in Prospect II. She said she was not convinced that device treatment was necessarily the best path forward for these patients based on the data in Prospect Absorb despite the difference in lumen diameter. That was in part because the difference in MACE between the two arms in Prospect Absorb was largely due to de novo episodes of angina, which are not often treated absent other symptoms of coronary artery occlusion.

One of the issues dogging the Prospect Absorb data was that making a determination of a need for treatment was fairly expensive, given the cost of the combination IVUS/NIRS modality. Erlinge had mentioned a need for a noninvasive method for detecting these vulnerable plaques, such as CT angiography as at least a first-step modality for potential referral to IVUS, NIRS, or possibly optical coherence tomography (OCT). The discussants seemed wary of arguing that these two studies provide enough information to warrant a larger trial to compare an alternative device with medical therapy in this patient population, although there is a study underway that may provide that information.

The Preventive Coronary Intervention on Stenosis With Functionally Insignificant Vulnerable Plaque (PREVENT) trial is a phase IV study that commenced in 2015 and is not scheduled for completion for another two years. A problem with this study is that one of the devices was the Absorb scaffold. Presumably, that device was withdrawn from the study, but PREVENT also employs IVUS, OCT and NIRS as imaging modalities. The estimated primary and full study completion dates are both Dec. 31, 2022.