Cstone inks $1.15B-plus deal with Eqrx for two immune checkpoint inhibitors

Just weeks after exclusively out-licensing China rights for its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody (MAb), sugemalimab, to Pfizer Inc., Cstone Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has monetized it again in a valuable new deal with Eqrx Inc. Deal terms include $150 million up front and as much as $1.15 billion in milestones for Cstone in exchange for full commercial rights to sugemalimab and the anti-PD-1 MAb CS-1003 outside greater China. Cstone could also receive tiered royalties if the products reach market.