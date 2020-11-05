BioWorld - Thursday, November 5, 2020
Oncohost platform improves immunotherapy response predictions

November 4, 2020
By Annette Boyle
By analyzing patients’ reactions to treatment, Oncohost Ltd.’s proteomics-based platform enables earlier prediction of paradoxical responses to immunotherapy that promote tumor growth in certain cancers. The artificial intelligence-powered host response profiling platform, called Prophet, could help identify the best combination of therapies and minimize adverse effects from treatments that are unlikely to be beneficial.
