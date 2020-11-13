Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

89 Bio Inc., of San Francisco BIO89-100 Long-acting glycoPEGylated FGF21 analog Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Demonstrated reductions in liver fat with concurrent beneficial effects on lipids and other metabolic parameters, as well as favorable tolerability, with both weekly and every two-week dosing

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. ALN-AGT RNAi therapeutic Hypertension Compared to placebo, patients treated with ALN-AGT experienced dose-dependent reductions in serum AGT

Bridgebio Pharma Inc., of San Francisco BBP-398 SHP2 inhibitor Solid tumors First patient dosed

Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif. DUR-928 Endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Significant reduction in cytokeratin-18 among the patients who also experienced at least a 10% reduction in liver fat

Gemini Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. GEM-103 Recombinant CFH protein Dry age-related macular degeneration In 12 patients, no dose-limiting toxicities or treatment-related adverse events

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. ION-449 (AZD-6615, AZD-8233) Antisense oligonucleotide Lipid metabolism disorder Single subcutaneous doses showed dose-dependent reductions in circulating plasma PCSK9 protein and LDL-C levels of up to >90% and up to ~70%, respectively, in people with baseline LDL-C between 100 and 190 mg/dL; single 90 mg dose was minimum required to achieve maximum reduction in PCSK9 and LDL-C

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Volixibat ASBT inhibitor Primary sclerosing cholangitis and intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy Volixibat was well-tolerated at all dose levels and regimens evaluated; fecal bile acid excretion was increased across all treatment groups; twice-daily dosing was associated with greater increases in bile acid excretion compared to once-daily dosing

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of South San Francisco NGM-621 Complement C3 inhibitor Geographic atrophy Safe and well-tolerated in first-in-human study, with no patients experiencing serious adverse events, drug-related adverse events, intraocular inflammation or choroidal neovascularization

Nkarta Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco NKX-101 Immunotherapy that uses natural killer cells derived from the peripheral blood of healthy donors and engineered Relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukemia First patient dosed

Surface Oncology Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SRF617; SRF-388 DCD39-targeting agent; IL-27 targeting agent Solid tumors Achieved predefined criteria for advancement into combination and expansion stages of the ongoing trials

Phase II

Akero Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco Efruxifermin FGF21 mimic Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis In the Balance study, 100% of participants taking the 50-mg dose group achieved more than 50% relative reduction in liver fat; 53% of patients achieved more than 70% relative reduction in liver fat; 50% of the patients who were fibrosis stage F2 or F3 at baseline experienced a 2-stage improvement in fibrosis and 68% experienced at least a 1-stage improvement in fibrosis

Annexon Inc., of South San Francisco ANX-005 Complement C1q subcomponent inhibitor Huntington's disease First of up to 24 participants dosed in study assessing safety, tolerability, biomarkers of target engagement and impact on neurodegeneration; top-line data expected in second half of 2021

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, Calif. ARO-AAT mRNA targeting AAT Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency In 4 patients in the AROAAT2002 study, drug reduced serum Z-AAT by 86-93%; total intra-hepatic Z-AAT were reduced by 72%-95%; 3 of 4 patients had a decrease in liver globule involvement and the other remained unchanged; ALT was reduced by 36%-66%; GGT was reduced by 43%-58%

Horizon Therapeutics plc, of Dublin Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) Insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor antagonist Thyroid eye disease Combined data on the fellow eye from the phase II and phase III studies showed 61.3% of eyes treated with Tepezza were responders (≥2 mm reduction in eye buldging) compared to 8% of those treated with placebo (p<0.001); mean reduction was 2.39 mm for Tepezza and 0.15 mm for placebo (p<0.001); no patients treated with Tepezza had worsening of bulging compared to 34.5% of placebo patients

Incarda Therapeutics, Inc. of San Francisco Inrhythm (flecainide for inhalation) Antiarrhythmic agent Recent-onset paroxysmal atrial fibrillation In the Instant study, at the highest dose of 120 mg dose, approximately 80% of patients achieved a flecainide Cmax > 200 ng/mL; of those patients, nearly 50% achieved a normal sinus rhythm; median time to conversion was 3.6 minutes; started part B expansion cohort of the study at the 120 mg dose

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Foster City, Calif. Maralixibat ASBT inhibitor Alagille syndrome Itch Reported Outcome Observer tool was correlated with several parameters including the Clinician Scratch Scale, serum bile acids (sBA) and sBA subspecies, autotaxin, growth and quality of life measures, including fatigue

Myokardia Inc., of Brisbane, Calif. Mavacamten Allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin Non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy In the Maverick-HCM study, average daily accelerometer units and step count were associated with standard clinical markers of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy severity

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Inc., of Dublin, Ohio Tc99m tilmanocept Imaging agent Active rheumatoid arthritis Tc99m tilmanocept imaging from baseline to week 5 was predictive of clinical outcome for new anti-TNF alpha therapy at 24 weeks in 81.3% of the 16 patients; positive predictive value was 100% at both week 12 and week 24; negative predictive value was 83% at week 12 and 77% at week 24

Neurorx Inc., of Radnor, Pa., and Relief Therapeutics Holdings AG, of Geneva RLF-100 (aviptadil) Formulation of vasoactive intestinal polypeptide Respiratory failure in critical COVID-19 Recovery of signs of critical COVID-19 on chest X-rays observed within 10 days in the blinded data; unknown if rapid recovery was more frequent among patients treated with RLF-100 compared to those treated with placebo; study scheduled to complete enrollment in the coming weeks

Phase III

Albireo Inc., of Boston Odevixibat Ileal bile acid transport inhibitor Progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis In the Pedfic 1 study at 24 weeks, 53.5% of people taking odevixib had a positive pruritus assessment compared to 28.7% of patients taking placebo (p=0.004); 33.3% of patients taking drug had a 70% reduction in serum bile acids (sBAs) or reached a level of 70 μmol/L compared to 0% of patients taking placebo (p=0.003); in the long-term extension, 48 weeks of treatment produced a mean reduction in sBAs from 251.8 µmol/L to 85.1 µmol//L (p<0.0001) and a mean monthly improvement in the pruritus score, defined as a drop from baseline of 1.0 point or more on the 0-4 point scale, from 3.0 to 1.4 (p<0.0001)

Amarin Corporation plc, of Dublin Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) Fish oil Elevated triglycerides in patients with coronary heart disease Post hoc analysis of patients in the Reduce-It study who had a prior coronary artery bypass grafting procedure showed Vascepa reduced time to first 5-point major adverse cardiovascular event (MACE) by 24% compared to placebo (p=0.004); total (first and subsequent) events were reduced by 36% (p=0.0002); time to first event for 3-point MACE was reduced by 31% (p=0.001)

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Research Triangle Park, N.C. Berotralstat Oral antagonist of plasma kallikrein Hereditary angioedema In the extension study, patients who switched from placebo to drug had a mean attack rate per month of 2.5 at baseline, 1.7 after time on placebo, 0.6 after 1 month on berotralstat and 0.6 after 6 months on berotralstat; patients who switched had a mean global satisfaction increase of 26 points (p=0.005) and a mean effectiveness increase of 29.6 points (p<0.001) after 24 weeks of treatment; mean improvement from baseline of 15 points on the Angioedema Quality-of-Life questionnaire at week 24

Esperion Therapeutics Inc., of Ann Arbor, Mich. Nexletol (bempedoic acid) ATP Citrate Lyase inhibitor Hypercholesterolemia In the subgroup of patients who cannot tolerate any dose of statin, Nexletol reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) by 26.5% compared to placebo (p< 0.001); placebo-corrected mean reduction in LDL-C was 27.7% for females vs. 22.1% for males (interaction p=0.079) in the statin-intolerant pool, and 21.2% for females vs. 17.4% for males (interaction p=0.044) in patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

Greenwich Biosciences plc, of Carlsbad, Calif., a unit of GW Pharmaceuticals plc Nabiximols Botanical medicine formulated from extracts of the cannabis plant that contains the principal cannabinoids THC and CBD Spasticity in multiple sclerosis In the GWMS0106 study, nabiximols improved mean Numerical Rating Scale (NRS) spasticity score vs. placebo (-0.52 points; p=0.048), without significantly affecting the Motricity Index for legs (3.86, p=0.054); in the GWSP0604 study, nabiximols improved mean NRS spasticity score from baseline vs. placebo (-0.84, p=0.0002), without significantly affecting the MI for legs (0.97, p=0.439) or the 10-Meter Walk Test ( 10MWT) results (-3.34, p=0.069); in the Savant study, nabiximols improved mean NRS spasticity vs. placebo (-1.9, p<0.0001), without significantly affecting the 10MWT results (-1.71, p=0.11).

Horizon Therapeutics plc., Dublin Tepezza (teprotumumab-trbw) Insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor antagonist Thyroid eye disease In the Optic study, 58% of patients who had at least 1 grade of diplopia improvement at week 24 maintained their response at week 72 without receiving additional treatment; 50% of patients with a diplopia score of 0 at week 24 maintained the score without receiving additional treatment; in the open-label extension, 61% of patients who switched from placebo to Tepezza had at least 1 grade of diplopia improvement at week 24

Myokardia Inc., of Brisbane, Calif. Mavacamten Allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy Exploratory analysis of the Explorer-HCM study showed mavacamten treatment improved left ventricular relaxation compared to placebo (p<0.0001); 80.9% of patients taking mavacamten achieved resolution of mitral valve systolic anterior motion compared to 34.0% of patients taking placebo (p<0.0001); 9% of patients taking mavacamten achieved resolution of mitral regurgitation vs. none in placebo (p=0.0006)

Novartis AG, of Basel, Switzerland Inclisiran siRNA targeting PCSK9 Hyperlipidemia in adults with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia Post-hoc analysis of the pooled Orion studies showed lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) reductions in men and women were both 50.6%; LDL-C reductions by age were 51.3% for patients <65 years and 49.9% for patients 75 years old

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Osaka, Japan Takhzyro (lanadelumab-flyo) Monoclonal antibody targeting plasma kallikrein Hereditary angioedema In the Help study, mean attack rate was reduced by 87.4% versus baseline; 68.9% of patients treated with Takhzyro 300 mg every 2 weeks experienced an attack-free period of more than 12 months

VBI Vaccines Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. Sci-B-Vac 3-antigen prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine Hepatitis B prophylaxis Seroprotection rate was 91.4% for Sci-B-Vac compared to 76.5% for Ergerix-B at day 196; geometric mean concentration of serum levels of HBV surface antibodies was 1148.2 mIU/mL for Sci-B-Vac compared to 192.6 mIU/mL for Ergerix-B