BioWorld - Thursday, November 19, 2020
Pandemic imposing no drag on U.S. government scrutiny of speaker programs

November 19, 2020
By Mark McCarty

The casual observer may think that physician speaker programs sponsored by makers of drugs and medical devices have drawn less attention from U.S. federal attorneys, but reality has failed to meet that expectation. Mark Gardner, managing attorney of Gardner Law of Stillwater, Minn., said on a Nov. 19 webinar that “there’s a lot coming through right now in terms of settlements,” including a settlement with a drug maker that sent the company into bankruptcy.
