Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

American Cryostem Corp., of Eatontown, N.J. Atcell Autologous mesenchymal stem cell infusion therapy Post-concussion syndrome Started recruiting patients for the study

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo. Ampion Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor COVID-19 AP-014 study proceeding to full enrollment of 34 additional patients following clearance by the safety monitoring committee, which reviewed the first 3 treatment groups

Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K. Calquence (acalabrutinib) BTK inhibitor COVID-19 Management decided to prematurely terminate study after phase II Calavi trials in hospitalized patients did not meet primary endpoints

Bacainn Therapeutics Inc., of Concord, Mass. BT-051 Gut-selective inhibitor of migration and activation of neutrophils Healthy subjects (eventually ulcerative colitis) Single doses of BT-051 up to 3,500 mg were generally safe and well-tolerated

Calithera Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco Telaglenastat (CB-839) Glutaminase inhibitor Solid tumors Phase I/II study testing combination with Talzenna (talazoparib, Pfizer Inc.) in patients with advanced/metastatic disease terminated due to slow enrollment

Sio Gene Therapies Inc., of New York AXO-AAV-GM1 Gene therapy expressing GLB1 Type I and type II GM1 gangliosidosis Dosed first patient in the high-dose cohort; expects top-line data from the low-dose cohort by the end of 2020

Targovax ASA, of Oslo, Norway ONCOS-102 GM-CSF receptor agonist Anti-PD-1-refractory malignant melanoma ONCOS-102 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced a 35% best objective response rate in 20 evaluable patients; multiple examples of tumor shrinkage in non-injected lesions

Phase II

Adrenomed AG, of Hennigsdorf, Germany Adrecizumab (HAM-8101) Monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin Septic shock Post-hoc analysis of data from the AdrenOSS-2 study showed treatment with adrecizumab produced a significant and sustained improvement in the SOFA score; relative mortality reduced by more than 50% after day 28, which persisted over 90 days

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif. ARQ-151 PDE4 inhibitor Plaque psoriasis In the phase IIb long-term extension study testing treatment of ARQ-151 for 52 weeks after a 12-week study, 44.8% of patients attained an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) of clear or almost clear; of the patients who achieved an IGA of clear or almost clear in the 12-week study, 66.7% had an IGA of clear or almost clear at the end of 64 weeks of treatment or their last visit

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York AXS-05 NMDA receptor antagonist Treatment-resistant depression In the 70-patient Comet-TRD study, 44% of patients at 2 weeks and 67% at 6 weeks had a clinical response with a ≥50% reduction in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) from baseline; 19.1% of patients at week 2 and 43.8% of patients at week 6 had remission from depression (defined as MADRS ≤10)

Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn. Korsuva (difelikefalin) KOR agonist Moderate to severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis Completed enrollment of 400 patients in the Kare study; top-line data expected in early 2021

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington Vyrologix (leronlimab) CCR5 antagonist Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis The first patient had their first visit in the 90-patient study; primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; secondary endpoints include change in Controlled Attenuation Parameter score and change in fibrosis score, both at week 14

Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium GLPG-2737 CFTR inhibitor Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease First patient dosed

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York ORMD-0801 Oral insulin Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis Trial initiated

Silo Pharma Inc., of Teaneck, N.J. Low-dose psilocybin, LSD Psychedelic agents Parkinson's disease Agreement made with Maastricht University of the Netherlands to conduct the study

TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York Umbralisib Dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon Chronic lymphocytic leukemia Results from study enrolling patients who are intolerant to prior BTK or PI3K-delta inhibitor therapy published in Blood ; median progression-free survival was 23.5 months

Phase III

Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia Favipiravir Broad-spectrum inhibitor of viral RNA polymerase COVID-19 First patient dosed

Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J. Brensocatib Oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1 Bronchiectasis First patient dosed

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif. AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx Antisense drug Familial chylomicronemia syndrome Trial begun

Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C. Oteseconazole (VT-1161) Antifungal Recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis Last patient completed final visit in last phase III trial; top-line data expected in late 2020

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York OV-101 (gaboxadol) Delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist Angelman syndrome Top-line results showed Neptune trial did not meet primary endpoint of change in overall score on the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome scale; treated patients showed 0.7-point improvement over baseline vs. 0.8-point improvement for placebo patients; secondary endpoints continue to be evaluated, although initial results show no difference between placebo