|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|American Cryostem Corp., of Eatontown, N.J.
|Atcell
|Autologous mesenchymal stem cell infusion therapy
|Post-concussion syndrome
|Started recruiting patients for the study
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19
|AP-014 study proceeding to full enrollment of 34 additional patients following clearance by the safety monitoring committee, which reviewed the first 3 treatment groups
|Astrazeneca plc, of Cambridge, U.K.
|Calquence (acalabrutinib)
|BTK inhibitor
|COVID-19
|Management decided to prematurely terminate study after phase II Calavi trials in hospitalized patients did not meet primary endpoints
|Bacainn Therapeutics Inc., of Concord, Mass.
|BT-051
|Gut-selective inhibitor of migration and activation of neutrophils
|Healthy subjects (eventually ulcerative colitis)
|Single doses of BT-051 up to 3,500 mg were generally safe and well-tolerated
|Calithera Biosciences Inc., of South San Francisco
|Telaglenastat (CB-839)
|Glutaminase inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Phase I/II study testing combination with Talzenna (talazoparib, Pfizer Inc.) in patients with advanced/metastatic disease terminated due to slow enrollment
|Sio Gene Therapies Inc., of New York
|AXO-AAV-GM1
|Gene therapy expressing GLB1
|Type I and type II GM1 gangliosidosis
|Dosed first patient in the high-dose cohort; expects top-line data from the low-dose cohort by the end of 2020
|Targovax ASA, of Oslo, Norway
|ONCOS-102
|GM-CSF receptor agonist
|Anti-PD-1-refractory malignant melanoma
|ONCOS-102 plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.) produced a 35% best objective response rate in 20 evaluable patients; multiple examples of tumor shrinkage in non-injected lesions
|Phase II
|Adrenomed AG, of Hennigsdorf, Germany
|Adrecizumab (HAM-8101)
|Monoclonal antibody targeting adrenomedullin
|Septic shock
|Post-hoc analysis of data from the AdrenOSS-2 study showed treatment with adrecizumab produced a significant and sustained improvement in the SOFA score; relative mortality reduced by more than 50% after day 28, which persisted over 90 days
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Plaque psoriasis
|In the phase IIb long-term extension study testing treatment of ARQ-151 for 52 weeks after a 12-week study, 44.8% of patients attained an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) of clear or almost clear; of the patients who achieved an IGA of clear or almost clear in the 12-week study, 66.7% had an IGA of clear or almost clear at the end of 64 weeks of treatment or their last visit
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-05
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Treatment-resistant depression
|In the 70-patient Comet-TRD study, 44% of patients at 2 weeks and 67% at 6 weeks had a clinical response with a ≥50% reduction in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) from baseline; 19.1% of patients at week 2 and 43.8% of patients at week 6 had remission from depression (defined as MADRS ≤10)
|Cara Therapeutics Inc., of Stamford, Conn.
|Korsuva (difelikefalin)
|KOR agonist
|Moderate to severe pruritus in atopic dermatitis
|Completed enrollment of 400 patients in the Kare study; top-line data expected in early 2021
|Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington
|Vyrologix (leronlimab)
|CCR5 antagonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|The first patient had their first visit in the 90-patient study; primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; secondary endpoints include change in Controlled Attenuation Parameter score and change in fibrosis score, both at week 14
|Galapagos NV, of Mechelen, Belgium
|GLPG-2737
|CFTR inhibitor
|Autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease
|First patient dosed
|Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc., of New York
|ORMD-0801
|Oral insulin
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|Trial initiated
|Silo Pharma Inc., of Teaneck, N.J.
|Low-dose psilocybin, LSD
|Psychedelic agents
|Parkinson's disease
|Agreement made with Maastricht University of the Netherlands to conduct the study
|TG Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Umbralisib
|Dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon
|Chronic lymphocytic leukemia
|Results from study enrolling patients who are intolerant to prior BTK or PI3K-delta inhibitor therapy published in Blood; median progression-free survival was 23.5 months
|Phase III
|Appili Therapeutics Inc., of Halifax, Nova Scotia
|Favipiravir
|Broad-spectrum inhibitor of viral RNA polymerase
|COVID-19
|First patient dosed
|Insmed Inc., of Bridgewater, N.J.
|Brensocatib
|Oral, reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1
|Bronchiectasis
|First patient dosed
|Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Carlsbad, Calif.
|AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx
|Antisense drug
|Familial chylomicronemia syndrome
|Trial begun
|Mycovia Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Durham, N.C.
|Oteseconazole (VT-1161)
|Antifungal
|Recurrent vulvovaginal candidiasis
|Last patient completed final visit in last phase III trial; top-line data expected in late 2020
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|OV-101 (gaboxadol)
|Delta-selective GABAA receptor agonist
|Angelman syndrome
|Top-line results showed Neptune trial did not meet primary endpoint of change in overall score on the Clinical Global Impression-Improvement-Angelman syndrome scale; treated patients showed 0.7-point improvement over baseline vs. 0.8-point improvement for placebo patients; secondary endpoints continue to be evaluated, although initial results show no difference between placebo
