Paige obtains CE marks for breast, prostate cancer options

Paige has received good news in the EU, securing a CE mark for its breast cancer detection software that highlights suspicious areas for pathologists to review further. It also received a CE mark for Paige Prostate Grading & Quantification, which offers slide level information for primary and secondary Gleason patterns and tumor size to inform treatment planning.