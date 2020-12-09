BioWorld - Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Paige obtains CE marks for breast, prostate cancer options

December 8, 2020
By Liz Hollis
Paige has received good news in the EU, securing a CE mark for its breast cancer detection software that highlights suspicious areas for pathologists to review further. It also received a CE mark for Paige Prostate Grading & Quantification, which offers slide level information for primary and secondary Gleason patterns and tumor size to inform treatment planning.
