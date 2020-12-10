BioWorld - Thursday, December 10, 2020
Pharmaengine inks partnership with Sentinel Oncology for checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor SOL-578

December 9, 2020
By Gina Lee
No Comments
HONG KONG – Taipei, Taiwan-based Pharmaengine Inc. has signed a collaboration and licensing deal with Cambridge, U.K.-based Sentinel Oncology Ltd. for the latter’s checkpoint kinase 1 inhibitor, SOL-578. Through the agreement, Sentinel will receive an exclusivity payment and Pharmaengine will fund the IND-enabling studies.
