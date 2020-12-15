Digital solutions, convergence debates hot topics at Phar-East 2020

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
HONG KONG – Big pharma and venture capital firms are increasingly focused on early-stage companies and digital solutions, judging by the interest shown by participants at Phar-East 2020. Much of the talk during the third and final day of the virtual conference that started Dec. 8 was focused on the business side of the health care space, and the undertones were definitely bullish.