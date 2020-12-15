Digital solutions, convergence debates hot topics at Phar-East 2020

HONG KONG – Big pharma and venture capital firms are increasingly focused on early-stage companies and digital solutions, judging by the interest shown by participants at Phar-East 2020. Much of the talk during the third and final day of the virtual conference that started Dec. 8 was focused on the business side of the health care space, and the undertones were definitely bullish.