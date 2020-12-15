BioWorld - Tuesday, December 15, 2020
See today's BioWorld Asia
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Denovo closes $46M series D to advance PKC-beta inhibitor in phase III cancer studies

December 15, 2020
By Elise Mak
No Comments
BEIJING – Denovo Biopharma LLC closed a series D financing round to raise nearly ¥300 million (US$46 million), just six months after its $83.5 million series C round.
BioWorld Asia Financings Cancer Series D China