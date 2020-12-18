Myovant's relugolix wins FDA approval for advanced prostate cancer care

Following a priority review of Orgovyx (relugolix), an oral hormone therapy developed by Myovant Sciences GmbH, the FDA has approved the medicine for the treatment of adults with advanced prostate cancer. The first success among three indications for which Myovant has developed the gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor agonist, the green light marks Myovant’s transformation into a commercial-stage company, SVB Leerink analyst Ami Fadia noted. Company shares (NYSE:MYOV) fell 4.5% to $23.61 following the Dec. 18 approval.