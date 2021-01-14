BioWorld - Thursday, January 14, 2021
Renalytix and Davita join forces to identify and manage early-stage kidney disease

January 13, 2021
By Annette Boyle
Diagnostics innovator Renalytix AI plc and dialysis giant Davita Inc. partnered to develop a program to identify individuals with early-stage kidney disease and improve outcomes for the 37 million Americans with chronic kidney disease (CKD). The companies plan to launch the collaborative effort in three cities in 2021 to build a diverse, real-world evidence dataset as a base for moving forward.
