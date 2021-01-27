Virginia's Slate Bio lands seed funding to tackle autoimmune, inflammatory diseases

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Slate Bio Inc., a startup developing an interleukin 2 fusion cytokine for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, has closed a $1.75 million seed financing led by Epidarex Capital. Financing for the company, a spinout of the University of Virginia, also came from the UVA Licensing & Ventures Group Seed Fund, Center for Innovative Technology's GAP Biolife Fund, VTC Seed Fund, Pharmadirections Inc., company management and others.