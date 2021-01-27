BioWorld - Wednesday, January 27, 2021
Virginia's Slate Bio lands seed funding to tackle autoimmune, inflammatory diseases

Jan. 27, 2021
By Michael Fitzhugh
Slate Bio Inc., a startup developing an interleukin 2 fusion cytokine for the potential treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, has closed a $1.75 million seed financing led by Epidarex Capital. Financing for the company, a spinout of the University of Virginia, also came from the UVA Licensing & Ventures Group Seed Fund, Center for Innovative Technology's GAP Biolife Fund, VTC Seed Fund, Pharmadirections Inc., company management and others.
