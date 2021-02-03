CAJICA, Colombia - Colombia approved two different phase II/III trials for COVID-19 vaccine candidates over the last week, advancing one candidate developed by Germany’s Curevac AG and another by China’s Clover Biopharmaceuticals Inc. “With these approvals, there would be 12,300 Colombians taking part in clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines,” said Julio Aldana, general director of Invima, Colombia´s health care surveillance agency. “This confirms the confidence of multinational companies in the Colombian regulatory agency,” Aldan said after approving the Curevac trial on Jan. 28.

Curevac is conducting a randomized, observer blind, placebo-controlled phase IIb/III clinical trial called Herald for its two-dose vaccine candidate CVnCoV against SARS-CoV-2. The trial is taking place in Europe and in Latin America with more than 35,000 participants, of which about 6,000 will be in Colombia.

“The clinical safety and immunogenicity data achieved to date look promising and we are hopeful that this trial will continue to demonstrate the impact of mRNA technology and our vaccine to prevent COVID-19, and to help defeat this pandemic, ” said Franz-Werner Haas, Curevac’s CEO.

According to the German biotech company, beyond collecting data of the efficacy of the vaccine candidate, long-term safety and the persistence of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 will also be assessed in the year-long phase IIb/III study.

Curevac started phase I and IIa trials in June and September 2020, respectively.

Sichuan’s clinical trial

Invima approved the second and latest clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine on Feb. 1 for SCB-2019, a vaccine developed by Chengdu, China-based Clover along with Emeryville, Calif.-based Dynavax Technologies Corp. and Glaxosmithkline plc, from Brentford, U.K.

“Given the encouraging results of our adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidate to-date, we are enthusiastic about progressing to a global phase II/III efficacy study utilizing Dynavax’s advanced adjuvant CpG 1018 plus alum,” said Joshua Liang, CEO at Clover.

“We believe this vaccine candidate could be efficacious while potentially having a differentiated, beneficial reactogenicity and safety profile which could make it attractive for a broad population of peoples,” he said.

On Jan. 29, Clover published its results of a phase I trial in The Lancet.

“The study found that Clover’s adjuvanted S-Trimer COVID-19 vaccine candidates were well tolerated and safe. No serious adverse events related to the vaccine candidates studied were reported. Both vaccines induced high levels of neutralizing antibodies comparable to or exceeding levels in human convalescent sera as well as a strong Th1-biased cell-mediated immunity,” the company said.

If phase II/III trials are successful, Clover aims to produce up to 1 billion doses.

Clover is backed by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, of Oslo, Norway, which is committed to invest up to $328 million in the development of the vaccine. Part of the funds will be allocated to fund trials like the ones already approved in Colombia.

Trials in Colombia

Last year, 99 drug and vaccine related clinical trials were registered in the Latin American country, out of which 57 trials were approved by Invima. Six of those were studies related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and only two related to a vaccine candidate, Johnson & Johnson’s JNJ-78436735.

"Colombia has become a life sciences magnet, not only because Invima has made a great effort, which must be recognized, but also because the country has improved and that is being recognized in the international context. There is a first tier of health agencies and Invima, from Colombia, is right behind,” Alvaro Rincon, managing director at SPI Americas, a regulatory consultancy firm from Bogota, Colombia, told BioWorld.

“The country has become very attractive, not only for its regulatory structure, but also because of its cost structure, to the point that many clinical research organizations have established their operation in Colombia.”

The Colombian regulator is moving faster than usual approving trials related to COVID-19. A 2020 backlog of processes not related to COVID-19 is already being cleared by the regulator, with the digitalization of most of its procedures.

“During the pandemic, Invima has not been behind the challenges. It has been open to adapt and to adjust to the current situation,” said Rincon.

In 2018 Invima estimated approval times of clinical trials at an average of 124 days, a reduction of 52% compared to 2013.

Approving trials faster could make it easier for Colombia to access COVID-19 vaccines faster.

“With this approval, there would be 36,300 the doses available in the context of the clinical trials, to which Colombians can have access,” said Aldana.

Colombia has not yet received any doses of vaccines to start its immunization campaign against SARS-CoV-2 but the government wants to start vaccinations on Feb. 20 using BNT-162b2, developed by Pfizer Inc. and Biontech SE.

Colombia also approved the emergency use of AZD-1222, manufactured by Astrazeneca plc. However, concerns about its availability have clouded its future in the country.

“We have acquired vaccines bilaterally, but I am concerned about things like restricting vaccine exports from Europe and that, at the moment, is an extremely confusing message that does not help, that distorts the market. We are at a time when, with coordination, we could all address the global response to the pandemic,” said Columbian President Ivan Duque on Feb. 2 during a speech promoted by the Aspen Security Forum.

The Colombian government is currently negotiating for additional batches of COVID-19 vaccines with J&J’s Janssen, Sinovac Biotech Ltd., from Beijing, and the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Moscow, Russia. The country was also shortlisted by the COVAX mechanism to be part of a group of the first 18 countries that will receive vaccines from that global initiative.