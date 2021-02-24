BioWorld - Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Ferring expands Mybiotics ties with deal for development of microbiota-based BV therapy

Feb. 23, 2021
By David Ho
HONG KONG – Ferring Pharmaceuticals’ microbiome-focused subsidiary Rebiotix Inc. and Mybiotics Pharma Ltd. have agreed to a multiyear strategic collaboration to develop live microbiota-based biotherapeutics to address bacterial vaginosis (BV). The companies did not disclose the financials of the deal.
