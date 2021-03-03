Costs for mobile health care apps reimbursed in Belgium

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
In Belgium, the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance, INAMI, will reimburse costs for mobile health care applications as part of a care pathway. The move follows the green light given recently by the health care insurance committee. Online platforms, mobile apps and connected devices all have grown in popularity in recent months against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.