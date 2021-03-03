BioWorld - Wednesday, March 3, 2021
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Costs for mobile health care apps reimbursed in Belgium

March 2, 2021
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
In Belgium, the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance, INAMI, will reimburse costs for mobile health care applications as part of a care pathway. The move follows the green light given recently by the health care insurance committee. Online platforms, mobile apps and connected devices all have grown in popularity in recent months against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic.
BioWorld MedTech Regulatory Digital health Mobile/smartphone app Europe