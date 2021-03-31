BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Qihan raises $67M to advance cell and organ therapies in China

March 30, 2021
By Elise Mak
Qihan Biotechology Co. Ltd., a company known for its multiplexable genome editing technology, has yet again extended its series A financing, this time with a $67 million round that will support advancement of its allogeneic cell therapy candidates to IND in China. To date the company has raised more than $100 million.
