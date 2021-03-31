BioWorld - Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Ferronova maps out complex cancers in sentinel lymph nodes

March 30, 2021
By Tamra Sami
PERTH, Australia – Ferronova Ltd. has developed an injectable magnetic and fluorescent tracer that can map the spread of cancer in the lymph nodes more accurately for improving the staging of complex cancers. The polymer-coated iron oxide nanoparticles show more detailed assessment of sentinel lymph nodes and detect micro-metastasis and isolated tumor cells that would otherwise not be detected.
