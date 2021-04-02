BioWorld - Friday, April 2, 2021
Zai Lab wins China approval for Qinlock to treat fourth-line GIST

April 1, 2021
By Elise Mak
Zai Lab Ltd., China rights holder for the Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. drug Qinlock (ripretinib), has obtained NMPA approval for the therapy, a treatment for adults with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST) previously treated with three or more kinase inhibitors, including imatinib, sunitinib and regorafenib.
