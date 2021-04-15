Tango plans to join Nasdaq via Boxer-sponsored SPAC

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Less than a year after landing a multibillion-dollar deal expansion with partner Gilead Sciences Inc., targeted cancer drug developer Tango Therapeutics Inc. is making moves to go public via a merger with Boxer Capital LLC-sponsored special purpose acquisition company BCTG Acquisition Corp. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will provide Tango with as much as $353 million from a $186 million concurrent PIPE and $167 million held in trust at BCTG.