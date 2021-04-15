Tango plans to join Nasdaq via Boxer-sponsored SPAC

Less than a year after landing a multibillion-dollar deal expansion with partner Gilead Sciences Inc., targeted cancer drug developer Tango Therapeutics Inc. is making moves to go public via a merger with Boxer Capital LLC-sponsored special purpose acquisition company BCTG Acquisition Corp. The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will provide Tango with as much as $353 million from a $186 million concurrent PIPE and $167 million held in trust at BCTG.