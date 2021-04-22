|Company
|Alladapt Immunotherapeutics Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|ADP-101
|Immunotherapy covering 9 food groups
|Food allergy
|First patients treated in the phase I/II Harmony study
|Candel Therapeutics Inc., of Needham, Mass.
|CAN-2409
|Replication-deficient adenovirus expressing herpes simplex virus thymidine kinase
|Newly diagnosed high-grade glioma
|Completed enrollment of 35 evaluable patients in the study testing CAN-2409 plus Opdivo (nivolumab) and radiation, as well as temozolomide for patients with methylated MGMT promoters; data expected in 2022
|Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd., of Carlton South, Australia
|CLTX CAR T
|CAR T using chlorotoxin to target cancer cell
|Progressive or recurrent glioblastoma
|All patients in the first cohort have passed the 28-day follow up period without experiencing dose-limiting toxicities; plans to start second dosing level that will include intratumoral and intracranial intraventricular injections at a total dose of 88 x 10^6 CAR T cell
|Delpor Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|DLP-114
|Long-acting implant containing the atypical antipsychotic risperidone
|Schizophrenia maintenance therapy
|Treated first patient in the phase Ib/IIa study testing the use of the implant for 6 or 12 months
|Genethon, of Evry, France
|GNT-0004
|Gene therapy expressing micro-dystrophin
|Duchenne muscular dystrophy
|First patient treated in the phase I/II/III I-Motion platform study; primary outcome is change in North Star Ambulatory Assessment score at 1 year
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|Biolexa
|Antimicrobial topical formulation
|Mild to moderate atopic dermatitis
|Started the study testing Biolexa in a cohort of healthy volunteers followed by a cohort of patients; primary endpoint is safety and tolerability; efficacy will be measured as secondary endpoints, including change in Eczema Area and Severity Index score and on the Scoring Atopic Dermatitis index
|Monopteros Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|MPT-0118
|MALT1 inhibitor
|Solid tumors
|Treated first patient in the phase I/Ib study testing the safety, efficacy and pharmacology of MPT-0118
|Organicell Regenerative Medicine Inc., of Miami
|Zofin
|Growth factors, cytokines, chemokines and extracellular vesicles/nanoparticles derived from perinatal tissue
|Mild to moderate COVID-19 at high risk of progression to moderate disease
|Completed enrollment in the expanded access trial; initial trial data will start in approximately 75 days; study will conclude in the 3Q of 2021
|Protokinetix Inc., of Marietta, Ohio
|PKX-001
|Anti-aging glycopeptide
|Type-1 diabetes
|Resumed studies at the University of Alberta, Edmonton after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic
|Yumanity Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|YTX-7739
|Inhibits stearoyl-CoA desaturase
|Parkinson’s disease
|In a multiple ascending dose phase Ia study in healthy volunteers, YTX-7739 produced dose-dependent decreases in target fatty acids; the drug was generally well-tolerated; a phase Ib study in patients is ongoing with top-line data expected in mid-2021
|Phase II
|Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd., of Petach Tikva, Israel
|Piclidenoson
|A3 adenosine receptor agonist
|Moderate to severe COVID-19
|Expanding the phase II study to 2 European countries, Romania and Bulgaria; data expected in the 4Q of 2021
|Karolinska Development AB, of Stockholm, Sweeding and its portfolio co. Umecrine Cognition
|Golexanolone
|GABA-A receptor antagonist
|Liver cirrhosis
|Data published in the Journal of Hepatology showed golexanolone improved neuropsychiatric performance compared to placebo for Epworth Sleepiness Scale (p=0.047), electroencephalogram mean dominant frequency (p=0.142) and delta+theta/alpha+beta ratio (p=0.021)
|Mediwound Ltd., of Yavne, Israel
|Escharex
|Enzymatic debridement agent
|Lower leg ulcers
|Enrolled first of up to 15 patients in the study testing the clinical performance, safety and pharmacology effect of Escharex; data expected in the second half of 2021
|Onconova Therapeutics Inc., of Newtown, Pa.
|Rigosertib
|Small-molecule RAS mimetic
|Recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa-associated locally advanced/metastatic squamous cell carcinoma
|First of 12 patients treated in the study; primary endpoints are overall response rate and safety and tolerability; secondary endpoints include quality of life and a biomarker analysis
|Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, The Netherlands
|Ruconest
|C1 esterase inhibitor
|Acute kidney injury after non-ST elevation myocardial infarction
|Enrolled first of up to 220 patients; primary endpoint is the peak increase of urinary neutrophil gelatinase-associated lipocalin within 24 hours following treatment; additional endpoints include incidence of serum creatinine increase within 72 hours after angiography, as well as cardiovascular and renal events and hospitalization related medical resource utilization for 6 months
|Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, of Geneva, Switzerland, and Advita Life Science GmbH, of Gundelfingen, Germany
|RLF-100 (aviptadil)
|Vasoactive intestinal polypeptide agonist
|COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome
|First patient expected to enroll next week in the 80-patient study testing the inhaled version of the drug; primary endpoint is the time (up to day 28) from hospitalization to clinical improvement, defined as either alive hospital discharge or a decrease of 2 or more points on the WHO-recommended 9-point ordinal scale of clinical status
|SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., of Sioux Falls, S.D.
|SAB-185
|hIgG antibody, purified from the plasma of immunized Tc bovines
|Non-hospitalized mild to moderate COVID-19 at risk for disease progression
|First of 110 patients treated in the phase II/III Activ-2 study testing 2 dose levels of SAB-185; primary endpoints include duration of COVID-19 symptoms and the quantification of viral load at multiple timepoints through day 28
|Phase III
|Lipidor AB, of Stockholm
|AKP-02 (calcipotriol + betamethasone, spray formulation)
|Corticosteroid agonist
|Psoriasis
|Registration-based study in India expected to recruit 294 participants with mild to moderate disease on track to begin enrollment in mid-2021, with data expected in first half of 2022
|Ortho Dermatologics, unit of Bausch Health Companies Inc., of Laval, Quebec
|IDP-126 (1.2% clindamycin phosphate + 3.1% benzoyl peroxide + 0.15% adapalene, topical gel)
|Retinoic acid receptor agonist + antibacterial agent + antibiotic topical agent
|Acne vulgaris
|Second pivotal trial in 193 participants confirmed findings of first phase III, meeting co-primary endpoints at week 12 with statistical significance, including absolute change from baseline in inflammatory lesion count (p<0.001), absolute change from baseline in non-inflammatory lesion count (p<0.001) and percentage of people who achieved treatment success (p=0.001)
|Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd., of Shanghai
|Toripalimab
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Esophageal squamous cell carcinoma
|DMC for Jupiter-06 study determined that toripalimab + paclitaxel/cisplatin in first-line advanced disease reached pre-specified primary endpoints of progression-free and overall survival at interim analysis and showed improvement in both measures vs. paclitaxel/cisplatin alone
|Valneva SE, of Saint-Herblain, France
|VLA-2001
|Inactivated viral vaccine with CpG 1018 adjuvant
|COVID-19 infection
|Pivotal trial initiated in ~4,000 participants; primary endpoint is superiority vs. Vaxzevria (AZD-1222, Astrazeneca plc)
|Zogenix Inc., of Emeryville, Calif.
|Fintepla (fenfluramine)
|5-HT 1d/5-HT 2a/5-HT 2c receptor modulator; opioid receptor sigma modulator
|Lennox-Gastaut syndrome
|Data in 137 evaluable participants ages 6 to 18 years showed improvement in executive function for study drug (n=92) vs. placebo (n=45), with statistical significance in cognition (27% vs. 13%, respectively, p=0.046) and Global Executive Composite score (25% vs. 11%, p=0.034)
