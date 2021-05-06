The FDA’s operations have been badly hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, but Jeff Shuren, director of the agency’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH), said review times for most non-COVID product categories should resume their normal clip by the end of 2021. However, he acknowledged that the lag for in vitro diagnostics (IVDs) may not be fully resolved until 2022 because of the resources needed to review emergency use authorizations for tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Shuren appeared May 6 during the joint FDA/Xavier Health Med Tech Conference, noting that CDRH had received more than 5,700 filings related to emergency use authorizations (EUAs) last year, a volume that he said translated into a 150% increase in 510(k) applications in terms of workload. He also addressed the negotiations for the next device user fee schedule, MDUFA V, which some have argued should be accompanied by a significant uptick in fee volumes that would approach the fees paid by drug makers. That idea is not welcome in all circles, including in some quarters on Capitol Hill, however.

In 2020, 130 novel devices (both PMAs and de novos) were granted market authorization, which Shuren said is up from fewer than 80 in 2019. Early in the pandemic, some EUAs were reviewed and granted within 24 hours, but those timelines stretched as the volume of filings grew.

Review times for 510(k)s and PMAs have slowed significantly over the past 14 months, but Shuren said this trend may reverse over the course of this year. Guidance development has also lagged because of the pandemic, and he noted that the effort to incorporate some aspects of ISO 13485 in Part 820 is among the imperatives that are sitting in queue. Still, Shuren said these efforts are “back on track.” When pressed for specifics, he said, “our goal is that it will happen this year.”

Review times for most product areas are beginning to resume the standard clip, apart from IVD filings, and Shuren indicated that there is little the agency can do to bring IVD reviews up to speed as quickly as the other categories of devices. However, he promised that the rate of reviews for non-COVID diagnostics will pick up as 2021 unwinds, even if a normal review pace does not resume until 2022.

Twin COVID EUA guidances in the works

Shuren said the agency is also hard at work on guidance for products that currently exist under the EUA program, one of which is the much-anticipated guidance for EUA transition to full marketing authorization. The other guidance will address the continued EUA status of products after the public health emergency is terminated. The notion that an EUA would be sustained beyond the life of a pandemic is no novelty, as there are several EUAs still in force for the Zika outbreak of 2016, as seen in this FDA archive of existing, expired and withdrawn EUAs.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the FDA managed to assemble the Digital Health Center of Excellence, (DHCoE), along with the action plan for artificial intelligence. Shuren said the agency will prioritize the framework for artificial intelligence over the rest of the year, including a draft guidance for change control for machine learning algorithms. Another point of interest is development of standards for good machine learning practices, or GMLP. The DHCoE will serve as a resource for at least some of these digital health regulatory imperatives.

Shuren resurrected the question of a medical device single review program to match the well-established Medical Device Single Audit Program. He said the agency’s eStar submission pilot might be a means by which the agency takes part in a harmonized single review program, assuming the International Medical Device Regulators Forum advances its own work in this area. The question has been a point of interest for at least five years as indicated by the meeting notes for the current device user fee program, which in 2016 included a brief discussion of how the FDA’s third-party review program might be meshed with any single review program by the International Medical Device Regulators Forum.

Regarding MDUFA V, Shuren said the fact that CDRH is returning to form on premarket review times should ease any concerns about whether the agency will be able to meet agreed-upon goals for the next user fee schedule. Despite a considerable body of consternation about significant increases in fees, he said, “there’s really more we do with the program” with each succeeding agreement. One proposal the agency will promote for MDUFA V is the advisory program for the total product life cycle imperative, a notion Shuren said would do much to advance patient safety. He also said the FDA can provide more assistance to device makers when it comes to Medicare and private payer coverage, coding and payment, although this, too, would require more resources.

Shuren noted that the FDA’s authority to require notification of device shortages was non-existent at the beginning of the pandemic, so the agency cold-called device makers in an effort to keep abreast of any impending shortages. He noted that the CARES Act gave the agency some authority regarding shortages in the context of the pandemic, but did not say whether the agency will seek a permanent, non-pandemic statutory authority for mandating reporting of device shortages.