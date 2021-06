Med-tech financings take a back seat to 2020

The amount of money raised by medical technology companies in 2021 has dropped by about 26% in comparison with the same timeframe last year, although amounts from IPOs and venture capital rounds have more than doubled. By this point in 2020, $31.48 billion was raised through 282 transactions, while 2021 has so far brought in $23.3 billion through 311 financings, a 10% higher volume.