Novavax Inc. is reporting an overall efficacy rate of 90.4% in a phase III trial of its COVID-19 protein subunit vaccine NVX-CoV2373, which it conducted in the U.S. and Mexico. The vaccine provided 100% protection against moderate and severe disease.

The Prevent-19 (PRE-fusion protein subunit Vaccine Efficacy Novavax Trial | COVID-19) study randomized 29,960 participants, in a 2:1 ratio, to receive NVX-CoV2373 or placebo. The primary endpoint was defined as the first episode of PCR-positive mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19, diagnosed seven days or more after administration of the second of a two-dose vaccine regimen.

The reported efficacy rates confirm the outcome of an earlier phase III trial in the U.K., in which the vaccine attained an efficacy rate of 89.7% in protecting against symptomatic infection.

In the present study, 77 cases of COVID-19 were observed, including 63 in placebo group, of which 10 were moderate and four were severe, and another 14 in the vaccine group. All cases in the vaccine group were classified as mild. The 90.4% efficacy rate was attained with a range of 82.9% to 94.6%, within a 95% confidence interval. Vaccine efficacy was 91% within high-risk groups, including those aged 65 and older, those with certain comorbidities and those with frequent exposure to SARS-CoV-2.

The vaccine comprises the full-length SARS-CoV-2 spike protein obtained from the original pandemic strain. It is manufactured in insect cells and is formulated in a lipid nanoparticle with Novavax’s Matrix-M saponin-based adjuvant.

The efficacy endpoints were accrued between from Jan. 25 through Apr. 30, during which time the alpha (B.1.1.7) variant become the dominant strain in the U.S. Vaccine efficacy was 93.2% (83.9 –97.1, 95% CI) against variants of concern and variants of interest, which represented 82% of the cases that occurred on the study.

Gaithersburg, Md.-based Novavax said June 14 that it remains on track to file for approval during the third quarter. By the end of that period, it aims to ramp up production to a monthly run rate of 100 million doses and it aims to scale this to a monthly run rate of 150 million doses by the end of the fourth quarter.

The update represents some badly needed good news for the many low-and-middle-income countries that have been so far unable to obtain significant volumes of vaccine to protect their frontline workers. Novavax has contracted with GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, to supply 350 million doses to the Covax facility, a coalition led by GAVI, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and the WHO. The first shipments are due to commence during the third quarter, as soon as Novavax receives regulatory approval.

Because of its flexible storage requirements – it can be stored at 2°- 8°C – it can be readily distributed in low-resource settings.

Preliminary safety findings suggest the vaccine was well-tolerated, Novavax said. Serious and adverse events occurred at a low frequency and were balance across the two study arms. Mild-to-moderate injection-site pain and tenderness were the most commonly locally occurring symptoms. They lasted less than three days. Fatigue, headache and muscle pain were the most common systemic symptoms – they lasted less than two days.