Med-tech M&As rise above 2020; nearly half of deals are digital health

The largest med-tech M&As so far in 2021 have bumped the year’s value well above this point last year, although none come close to the October merger of Teladoc Health Inc. and Livongo Health Inc. for $18.5 billion. Still, 2021 appears on track to exceed 2020’s $38 billion M&A total, with 227 completed M&As already valued at $25 billion, 66% of 2020’s full-year amount.