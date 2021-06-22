Researchers from the Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) said they have used two-dimensional nanosheets (FePSe3) to develop a biomimetic nanosheet that can monitor tumor development, treat tumors and monitor the treatment progress in real-time. With positive results from mice, the team hopes to further test it on larger animals, then move on to clinical studies.

“The biomimetic nanosheet offers three imaging modalities, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), photoacoustic imaging and photothermal imaging, as well as two therapeutic options, immunotherapy and photothermal therapy, to realize the possibility of one-in-all theranostics,” Summy Lo Wai-sum, a professor from Department of Applied Biology and Chemical Technology at PolyU, told BioWorld.

He said the significance of the biomimetic nanosheet to patients and physicians lies in the availability of options.

“The physician could choose to use the most suitable and appropriate imaging and therapeutic option according to each patient’s situation,” Lo explained.

“The multiple imaging modalities are complementary to give a more accurate diagnosis, and the synergistic therapy from our nanosheet – through further activation of the immune cells from the heat generated from photothermal therapy – will lead to a more effective cancer therapy.”

The nanosheet is therefore expected to improve the therapeutic outcome of tumors, reduce side effects and increase patients’ survival rates.

Immunotherapy and photothermal therapy are two emerging trends in cancer treatment, which PolyU researchers combined to make a synergistic therapy.

In experiments on mice bearing subcutaneous colorectal tumors, the team found that the tumor volume had significantly reduced after 25 days of synergistic therapy, and the survival rate of the mice was three times higher than that of the control groups.

No obvious inflammation or damage was found on the major organs of the mice, which demonstrated high biosafety and low toxicity.

How it works

In the case of PD-1 and PD-L1, the team loaded the FePSe3 nanosheets with anti-PD-1 peptide that can block the conjugation between PD-1 on T cells and PD-L1 on cancer cells to achieve efficient immunotherapy.

The nanosheets are coated with cancer cell membranes to become a biomimetic nanomaterial with tumor cell membrane characteristics that provide effective camouflage. This enables the nanosheets to target the tumor site efficiently.

Once the biomimetic nanosheets are injected into living bodies, the cell membrane enveloping the nanosheets preferentially adhere to cancer cells and slowly peel away, revealing the nanomaterial to begin immunotherapy.

“The innate immune system attacks foreign objects, which makes it difficult for drug-loaded nanomaterials to reach the tumor site,” Lo explained.

“The cancer cell membrane has a tumor-targeting characteristic that will converge homologous cells. This explains why the biomimetic nanosheets become attracted to the cancer cells when they are in close proximity with the cancer cells during blood circulation.”

He added that the large specific surface area of the two-dimensional nanomaterials is conducive to improving the drug-loading ratio of the anti-PD-1 peptide. This helps enhance the therapeutic efficiency and reduce the drug dosage, hence alleviating side effects.

As for enabling photothermal therapy, PolyU said FePSe3 possesses good photothermal conversion efficiency, so it can convert near infrared laser irradiation into heat to kill tumor cells directly.

The heat can further strengthen immunotherapy by inhibiting tumor growth, which leads to synergistic effects from immunotherapy and photothermal therapy.

It was not easy for the team to deal with the rise in temperature in photothermal therapy when developing the biomimetic nanosheets.

“There is a delicate balance between achieving a sufficiently high temperature to kill cancer cells whilst not damaging the immune cells and restricting undesired harm to nearby normal cells,” Lo explained.

“We need to conduct a systematic test to see how different temperatures affect the three processes,” he said. “Eventually, we were able to select 45 °C as the optimal temperature to carry out our synergistic therapy.”

In real-time

PolyU also noted that the biomimetic nanosheets enable real-time monitoring of treatment outcomes.

The team utilized the MRI and photoacoustic imaging capabilities of the biomimetic nanosheet to observe the tumor for 24 hours, visualizing the targeting and accumulation of the nano-theranostic material at the tumor site.

And through photothermal imaging, the nanomaterial can produce localized heat under near infrared laser irradiation within a few minutes.

PolyU said it showed that the biomimetic nanosheets can detect and evaluate tumor development accurately and comprehensively.

More studies needed

Given a lack of efficient and safe theranostics materials, the team hopes to apply the biomimetic nanomaterial to other cancer therapies. But first they need to test it on larger animals, then move on to clinical studies.

“We are currently at a relatively early stage in terms of our whole translation process,” Lo told BioWorld, adding that the team wants to expand the study beyond mice to rabbits and monkeys to assess the therapeutic efficacy.

“The metabolism and safety of our nanosheets in the long term when applied to these larger animals will also need to be evaluated,” Lo said. “Upon obtaining positive results, we shall proceed with clinical studies. If all goes well and we are fortunate to have financial support from potential investors, we can then substantiate our plans for mass application and hopefully contribute to the community.”

