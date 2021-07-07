Sirnaomics closes $105M series E to advance polypeptide nanoparticle-based siRNA therapeutics in multiple cancers

Just five days after raising $105 million in a series E financing round, RNA interference therapeutics specialist Sirnaomics Inc. obtained another IND approval from the FDA for its dual-targeting small interfering RNA (siRNA) inhibitor STP-707 to start a basket study in oncology. Sirnaomics’ CEO Patrick Lu told BioWorld in an exclusive interview that an I.V. administration of STP-707 will be tested to tackle solid cancers that may have metastasized into other potential areas or tissue types in the body.