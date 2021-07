Innovent invests $50M in Ascentage with joint commercialization, development plans

Innovent Biologics Inc. and Ascentage Pharma Group Corp. Ltd. inked a three-component collaboration that comes with joint commercialization of an NDA-stage Bcr-Abl inhibitor and co-development of combination therapies, as well as Innovent taking a stake in Ascentage. The collaboration involves a deal worth up to $145 million and a $50 million investment.