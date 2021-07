Rsip Vision releases technology for sports medicine and robotic assisted surgery

Rsip Vision Ltd. has maintained its momentum with a couple of new software module releases, one focused on sports medicine and another for robotic assisted surgery. The most recent release is a software module that enables deep learning-based segmentation of joint cartilage from MRI scans of hips, knees and ankles. “It's about using AI-based auto segmentation to provide clinically valuable measurements,” Moshe Safran, the CEO of Rsip Vision U.S., told BioWorld.