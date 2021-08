Vectura accepts £1.1B bid from tobacco giant Philip Morris

Inhaled drugs developer Vectura Group plc has accepted a takeover bid from tobacco firm Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI), a move that has sparked revulsion from health campaigners but has been supported by investors. Shares in both firms ticked up in trading on Aug. 13 after Chippenham, U.K.-based Vectura accepted a bid worth around £1.1 billion (US$1.5 billion), rejecting a rival bid from U.S.-based private equity firm Carlyle Group.