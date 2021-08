Volume of whistleblower dismissals under Granston memo said to have eased before 2021

A change of presidential administrations often brings a significant change in regulatory policy, and the Granston memo did just that shortly after the Trump administration took office in 2017. However, the Department of Justice (DoJ) has dismissed fewer whistleblower (qui tam) lawsuits against the private sector recently, a trend that Jonathan Phillips of Gibson Dunn said was evident before the Biden administration took over.