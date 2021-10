Speedx teams up with Syngenis to develop new PCR COVID-19 test

PERTH, Australia – Molecular diagnostic company Speedx Pty Ltd. has invested in a Perth-based startup that makes the raw materials needed for polymerase chain reaction (PCR) COVID-19 tests. The two companies will work to develop a new at-home rapid PCR test to ensure Australia can become self-sufficient with producing PCR tests. A rapid PCR test that gives an accurate result in minutes could be used at home or work.