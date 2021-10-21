BioWorld - Thursday, October 21, 2021
Abbott soundly beats earnings estimates with Delta boost

Oct. 20, 2021
By Annette Boyle
The COVID-19 testing rebound driven by the Delta variant’s extended surge pushed Abbott Laboratories’ earnings per share for the third quarter nearly 50% higher than consensus estimates. Sales climbed to $10.928 billion, up 15% from expected estimates of $9.564 billion. COVID-19 testing accounted for $1.9 billion in sales, but even without that boost, the company posted year-over-year growth of 11.7% compared to the third quarter of 2019. With COVID testing included, Abbott had organic sales growth of 22.4% compared to the same quarter of 2020 and up 35% compared to the third quarter of 2019. With the third-quarter results, the company announced an increase in the full-year guidance to $5 to $5.10, nearly 40% higher than last year.
