Microport Medbot raises $201M in IPO, shares increase 6%

Shanghai Microport Medbot (Group) Co. Ltd. started trading its shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Nov. 2, with shares increasing over 6% in the middle of the day. It raised HK$1.56 billion ($201 million) with shares going at HK$43.2 apiece in an initial public offering. The firm plans to use 35% of the proceeds for the development and commercialization of its core product, the laparoscopic surgical robot Toumai.