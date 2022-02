Drug Developers shares collapse in early 2022

Stocks that make up BioWorld’s Drug Developers Index have tumbled by more than 17% since the start of the year, with only five of the 30 component companies showing a rise in share price. The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average also are down by 12.2% and 2.41%, respectively, indicating the biotech industry, which has experienced huge stock surges during the past two years, is now struggling, dropping more sharply than the broader markets.