Shionogi and Co. Ltd. is looking to become the first company to get approval for a COVID-19 treatment under Japan’s conditional approval system as it prepares a phase III trial for S-217622 (ensitrelvir), its oral antiviral drug for COVID-19. “We have begun preparations for a global phase III trial and are in discussions with authorities about the trial’s design. We will begin the trial once we reach an agreement for the protocol,” a company spokesperson told BioWorld.