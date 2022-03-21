A team of researchers at the National Cheng-Kung University in Taiwan has created monoclonal antibodies (MAbs) that can neutralize the secretory glycoprotein chitinase-3-like-1 (CHI3L1) to stop cancer growth.

"A more effective and less toxic treatment with marker-guided therapeutic agents is urgently needed for cancer treatment. For this purpose, we developed fully human MAb which targets the pro-tumor CHI3L1 protein in collaboration with AP Biosciences," Yi-Ching Wang, the chair professor at the Department of Pharmacology in National Cheng Kung University's College of Medicine, told BioWorld Science.

The creation of the fully human monoclonal antibodies is based on identifying how CHI3L1 is released by cells.

The secretory glycoprotein is associated with many signaling pathways in the development of cancer. But until recently, the precise mechanism of its transport and regulation had eluded researchers.

"CHI3L1 is typically secreted by a variety of cells, including macrophages, T cells, neutrophils, epithelial cells, smooth muscle cells, fibroblasts and cancer cells. We found that a protein called Rab37 mediated the transport of CHI3L1 out of these cells via a pathway that was dependent on guanosine triphosphate (GTP) for energy," said Wang.

"This was evidenced by the fact that CHI3L1 secretion was attenuated in mice, which were genetically modified to not produce Rab37," he added.

CHI3L1 activates a series of subcellular signaling pathways once outside the cell, which causes pro-tumor microenvironments to quickly develop. This made the team turn their attention to the creation of antibodies to halt any resulting cancer progression.

"The plasma level of CHI3L1 can be used as a noninvasive marker-guided therapy for patient selection. Our developed CHI3L1 MAb can find tumor cells and either kill them or remodel tumor microenvironment without harming normal cells," said Wang.

"The antibody can specifically block the pro-tumor CHI3L1 protein from blood circulation to tumor microenvironment."

The National Cheng-Kung University researchers have shared their findings published in Theranostics.

So far, the team has validated the efficacy of anti-CHI3L1 antibodies in solid tumors through both in vitro and in vivo assays. It appears to be nontoxic and safe in the short-term.

Following on, 2 out of 11 candidate clones will be tested with more in vivo examinations to determine which has the best antitumor efficacy and lowest toxicity.

The experimental verification was performed in Taiwan by National Cheng-Kung University, with antibody production by Taipei, Taiwan-based AP Biosciences.

Further aims will be verifying animal toxicity and determining synergistic effect of low-dose CHI3L1 MAb when combined with clinical chemotherapeutic drugs.

Since MAbs like CHI3L1 MAbs can specifically locate tumor cells and either kill them or remodel tumor microenvironment without harming normal cells, it makes sense that combining them with chemotherapy may kill more tumor cells.

"First of all, many of the current drugs used for clinical treatment are small molecules so the specificity is not good enough, but this antibody can specifically block the pro-tumor protein," said Wang. "Secondly, chemotherapeutic drugs use different ways to stop tumor cells from dividing so they stop growing or die."

The team believes lung, colorectal and pancreatic cancer are three cancers with poor prognosis that could benefit from the treatment. But there are a variety of other indications it could be explored in.

"The level of CHI3L1 is not only increased during cancer progression but also many other chronic inflammatory diseases, such as liver cirrhosis, diabetes, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," said Wang.

"Therefore, CHI3L1 plays a role as a reactant related to disease severity and mortality in various infections. Therapeutic targeting CHI3L1 may also shed light on treating inflammatory diseases and neurodegenerative diseases."

Data collection for an IND application is currently underway. "Any pharma companies interested in codevelopment is welcome to join us," said Wang.

He estimates it will take them at least 2 years to produce a large enough quantity of high-purified antibody and further verify the animal toxicity to obtain the IND.

"We aim to confirm at least one lead fully human MAb of CHI3L1 through more in vitro and in vivo assays. Moreover, we will highlight the effective use and optimized protocol of CHI3L1 MAb to control growth and metastasis of lung, pancreatic or colorectal cancer as monotherapy-based agents," said Wang.

"Furthermore, we will come up with more effective treatment of pancreatic cancer with antibody-based agents in combination with current chemotherapies such as gemcitabine (Gemzar) and nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane) treatments."