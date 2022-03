The U.S. FDA has finally unveiled the fifth edition of the device user fee program (MDUFA V), and some of the performance measures remain unchanged from MDUFA IV, such as that the FDA will process 95% of 510(k) filings within 90 days. However, the agreement also calls for enrollment of 325 devices in the total product life cycle advisory program (TAP) over five years, signaling a victory for the FDA, given that the TAP program was a major objective for the agency in the user fee negotiations.