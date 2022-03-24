Researchers at the University of Minnesota have identified a nonhormonal form of contraception for males, which left male mice temporarily sterile after a few weeks of administration. They reported their findings at the Spring 2022 meeting of the American Chemical Society (ACS).

More than half of all pregnancies are unintended, meaning they are either unwanted, or unplanned at the time they occur.

There are a variety of options for female birth control. But for men, the only reliable options are condoms and vasectomy, the latter being irreversible.

Hormonal male contraceptives that have been tested to date, presenter Md Abdullah Al Noman told reporters at a press briefing on the work, have not been accepted by their target audience because they "lead to a lot of serious side effects."

To women who have taken hormonal birth control, those side effects will sound depressingly familiar: depression and weight gain are side effects that women are simply expected to put up with as the price of pregnancy prevention.

But Noman's description of the situation was straightforward.

Men's lives are significantly less likely to be upended by an unintended pregnancy than women's, and so, he said, "men are less willing to take a birth control that has such significant side effects."

Even among the more willing female half of the population, 40% discontinue birth control pills within a year of starting them, a state of affairs that adds up to a need for nonhormonal contraception that approaches the reliability of the pill.

Sperm production is regulated by other factors in addition to testosterone. One of those factors is vitamin A, whose metabolite retinoic acid binds to the retinoic acid receptor alpha (RARalpha). "Depriving male mice of vitamin A leads to infertility," Gunda Georg told reporters. Knockouts "become infertile, but otherwise, they are healthy."

Georg is head of the department of chemistry and director of the Institute for Therapeutics Discovery and Development at the University of Minnesota. Noman is a graduate student in her laboratory.

The work presented at the ACS meeting is part of a larger effort for developing inhibitors that are specific for RARalpha, which is one of three retinoic acid receptors.

RARalpha is a nuclear receptor, and retinoic acid binding sets off transcriptional changes that are indispensable for multiple stages of sperm production.

In their experiments, the team first identified YCT-529 as a potential RARalpha inhibitor. They demonstrated that when male mice were fed the drug daily, and co-housed with females, they became temporarily sterile within a few weeks.

"We observed how many pregnancies took place," Georg explained. "Initially you don't see an effect, but after several weeks, the efficacy was 99%... That's similar to the efficacy that you see with the female birth control pill."

Sperm counts, too, were reduced after 4 weeks.

The effects of YCT-529 were reversible; if mice stopped receiving the drug, their fertility rebounded after about 2 weeks.

YCT-529 has been licensed to Yourchoice Therapeutics, a UC Berkeley-based startup where Georg is on the scientific advisory board. The company is working on alternatives to hormonal birth control for both males and females – one of its goals is the development of "unisex birth control" in form of an oral contraceptive that targets sperm motility.

Georg said the company is preparing an IND packet, and hopes to start a clinical trial in the second half of 2022.