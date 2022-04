Biosion grants Pyxis Oncology global rights to cancer drug in $232.5M deal

Biosion Inc. has out-licensed ex-China rights for its anti-Siglec-15 monoclonal antibody BSI-060T and additional preclinical assets with the same target to Pyxis Oncology Inc. for $10 million up front and potential milestone payments of up to $222.5 million, plus single to low double-digit royalties on commercial sales.