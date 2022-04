Cochlear to acquire rival Oticon Medical for $121M

Cochlear Ltd. will acquire Danish hearing implant company Oticon Medical A/S for AU$170 million (US$121 million) after parent company the Demant Group said it planned to exit its hearing implants business. Cochlear CEO Dig Howitt said that Oticon Medical is expected to add AU$75 to AU$80 million to Sydney-based Cochlear’s annual revenue, although Oticon Medical is currently “loss making.” In 2021, Demant’s hearing Implants saw revenue of $73 million.