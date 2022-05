Breakthrough device designation granted Lifecradle organ preservation system

Bridge to Life Ltd. has won FDA breakthrough device designation for its Lifecradle Heart Preservation Transport System enabling clinicians to affordably implement hypothermic oxygenated perfusion of heart grafts during organ transport. Lifecradle employs a “plug-and-play” design to differentiate it from historic static cold storage but also from “normothermic” preservation which provides oxygen delivery at near physiologic temperatures.