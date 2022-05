Orthofix gets a break with FDA approval of new bone healing device

Orthofix Medical Inc. continues to expand its bone growth product line with a new premarket approval from the FDA for its Accelstim bone healing therapy device. Indicated for certain fresh fractures and fractures that have not healed, the device uses low-intensity pulsed ultrasound to stimulate the natural healing process. The company plans to take a phased approach to the launch, which will begin within weeks.